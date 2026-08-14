Halle Berry Celebrates Her 60th Birthday With Fierce Vacation Pics

Sixty has never looked so good! Happy birthday to Academy Award-winning actor Halle Berry, who celebrates her milestone birthday today, Friday, Aug. 14.

In honor of her big day, the Monster’s Ball star shared a photo dump of gorgeous snapshots of herself in a semi-sheer black crochet dress on Thursday. The first pic featured Berry looking up toward the sky, a pair of black sunglasses perched on her nose and a delicate gold jewelry stack around her neck. A few full-body snapshots showed off the star’s complete ensemble, which also included a black handbag. The final slide of her carousel was of a coffee mug with a rainbow handle that read “Love is Love.”

“60 here I come,” Berry stated in her Instagram caption, which urged plenty of her 9.3 million followers on the platform to chime into the comments section with praise.

“Goddess ❤️,” trainer Devoné Martin wrote.

“60 looks absolutely stunning on you. I hope to look this beautiful, confident, and full of life when I reach your age. You’re truly inspiring. ❤️✨,” a fan added.

“The older the Berry, the sweeter the juice,” someone else quipped.

“I’m 45 and you remind me of how much more life I have to live and how it only gets better!! 💕💕,” another user noted.

Berry followed up her initial post on Thursday with an additional carousel of pics, this time while clad in a steamy red and black floral robe with a delicate black lace trim. She was photographed while enjoying some chocolate covered strawberries and posed for pics on a balcony with a beverage in hand. Berry also shared a sweet smooch with her partner, singer-songwriter Van Hunt, in one slide.

“Yesssssss,” broadcast journalist and author Tamron Hall cheered.

“Vibes ♌️🎂,” content creator Angelique Miles added.

“Cannot be more obsessed with this!!!!” another comment read.

Ahead of her milestone birthday, Berry recently opened up to Katie Couric Media about her big day, in which she noted that she’s feeling better than ever. “In some ways, I actually feel healthier than I did 20 years ago,” she told the outlet. “I’ve educated myself about my body. I exercise differently. I eat differently. I’m focused on longevity. I never expected to feel better at 60 than I did at 40, but in many ways, I do.”

Cheers to Berry on her birthday! We can’t wait to see what’s to come for the actor in her 60th year ahead.

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