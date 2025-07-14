This Handmade Crochet Bikini Alix Earle Wore in Jamaica Is a Work of Art: Shop Now
It’s been two months since the SI Swimsuit magazine came out, and we’re still not over this stunning crochet ensemble Alix Earle wore in Jamaica. The 24-year-old TikTok star turned heads in the delicate two-piece during her 2025 photo shoot with legendary photographer Yu Tsai, and the look remains one of the most memorable of the entire issue.
The cream Eros Bikini ($147) by Akoia Swim was a true work of art. Crafted by hand from 100% pure cotton, the set features intricate crochet detailing and was made by women artisans in the mountains of Bali using traditional techniques. The halter-style top includes gathered cups and silver hoop accents, while the minimalist elastic-sided bottoms are designed to flatter and fit with ease. The result is a dreamy, bohemian look that perfectly matches the warm tones and laid-back atmosphere of the Jamaican coast.
Akoia is a brand committed to sustainability and slow fashion, with all styles made with deep respect for culture, craft and the planet. It’s gentle on the environment and even gentler on your skin—but quantities are limited. So if you’re looking to channel Earle’s confident, sun-soaked, summer vibe, now’s the time to shop. Head to akoiaswim.com before this gem of a suit disappears.
Styled with beachy waves and glowing glam, the bikini embodied the breezy elegance that’s become a signature of the content creator’s SI Swimsuit journey. The Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host, who made her debut on the brand’s first-ever digital cover in 2024, returned to grace the fold for the first time this year with even more confidence and grace.
“It was so fun. It was so beautiful. I had actually been to the same spot before with my friends a few years prior, and it’s where I feel like I really cemented my girlfriend group in college,” the New Jersey native said about posing for Yu Tsai in Jamaica. “So it was really sentimental for me to go back there. And it was really nice. And of course, the SI team is so amazing and so great. It was just such a fun day.”
Beyond modeling, Earle has had a whirlwind year—from starring in two Super Bowl commercials for Carl’s Jr. and Poppi, and becoming a partner and investor in the relaunched canned cocktail brand SipMARGS.
Up next, she’s headed to the ballroom floor as a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.