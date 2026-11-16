Hanna and Haley Cavinder brought their sleek style and business savvy to Harvard Business School last week, and Elle Woods would be proud.

Over the weekend, the twin sisters turned content creators traveled to Boston to chat with University students about growing their impressive brands. For those unfamiliar with the superstars, they first appeared on our feeds as star basketball players at Fresno State University and the University of Miami, where they had one of the top NIL (name, image and likeness) valuations.

After leaving the court, the sisters grew their business portfolios by launching the TWOgether fitness app in 2024. Then, in 2026, the Cavinders expanded the concept further with Go-Two, a wellness brand offering vitamins and supplements. And as if that weren’t enough, they also cofounded and are the Creative Directors for the ready-to-drink tequila brand Azúcar Tequila this year.

“Had the honor of speaking at Harvard Business School and sharing our journey from college basketball to building businesses together,” Hanna wrote in the caption of a joint Instagram post. “What started as two sisters making basketball videos has opened doors we never imagined. Thank you for having us and giving us the opportunity to share our story and connect with students chasing dreams of their own 👩‍💼👩‍💼❤️.”

As the stylish sisters—who joined SI Swimsuit for the first time in 2024 on the Swim Week catwalk in Miami before returning for round two this year at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show—arrived for their campus chat, they posted several snapshots to give fans a closer look at their corpcore cool outfits. For the occasion, Hanna wore a classic navy-and-white pinstriped pantsuit with crisp white pumps. Meanwhile, Haley rocked a sleek, silky black set with sparkling gold buttons and statement-making hoop earrings.

And this wasn’t the first time Haley was on SI Swimsuit’s radar this year, as she also landed her first digital cover with the February 2026 digital issue, posing alongside Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Normani as one of six front-page stars who traveled to Fort Myers, Fla., for a special photo shoot centering on the wives and girlfriends of NFL stars (she tied the knot with longtime partner and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson this June).

As 2027 swiftly approaches, the coming months promise to be just as exciting for the Cavinder twins as they continue to grow their ever-expanding empire, and we can’t wait to see what they do next!

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