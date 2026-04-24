Hannah Berner, Brooks Nader and More SI Swimsuit Stars Stun on Red Carpets This Week

It should come as no surprise that SI Swimsuit models stay booked and busy. Whether they’re in front of the camera for a gig or posing at a red carpet event, our brand stars have robust work calendars to keep up with.

This week, SI Swimsuit models past and present found themselves on the red carpet for a major Hollywood film premiere, a prestigious event in the science world and more celebratory events that intersect pop culture and the world’s biggest influencers. Below, take a peek at just a few of the highlights.

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

On Saturday, April 18, Gu attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, where the 2025 SI Swimsuit model dazzled in a statement strapless gown from Guo Pei’s spring-summer 2026 couture collection. Gu, who is the most decorated freeskier in history, accented her silver dress with a necklace, watch and a few rings.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hadid, who posed for three consecutive SI Swimsuit Issues starting in 2014, wore a white David Koma dress with a criss-cross neckline and a bold brooch at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, which was held in Santa Monica, Calif. She allowed the statement-making accent on her gown to do the talking and otherwise kept her accessories minimal.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Devil Wears Prada 2’s world premiere was held in New York City on Monday, April 20, and brought out superstars like our very own Graham. The 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model nailed her monochromatic ensemble in custom Claire Sullivan styled by Stella Greenspan.

Hannah Berner

Hannah Berner | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Berner, a 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie, was also in attendance at the highly-anticipated film sequel’s premiere. The comedian and podcast cohost (who has a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2) opted for a gorgeous Carolina Herrera dress paired with strappy Larroude heels.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Celebrating Hulu’s Get Real event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, April 22, Nader wore a white mini dress that simply screamed “spring.” The SI Swimsuit legend’s dress featured a flattering draped neckline and floral stitching across the front.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Williams English, who was also in attendance at the Hulu event earlier this week, brought a stylish edge to menswear with a black and white blazer mini dress. The 2023 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year paired the business-like garment with fun peep-toe heels.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Baylee, who will return to the SI Swimsuit Issue with the publication of next month’s magazine, attended the 2026 TIME100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday, April 23. For the occasion, the model and content creator wore a stunning green gown with a plunging halter neckline.

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