Gigi Hadid, Eileen Gu and More SI Swimsuit Models Shine on the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Red Carpet
The prestigious Breakthrough Prize Ceremony was held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, April 20, and brought out famous celebrities and scientists alike. The evening, which awarded six $3 million prizes in life sciences, fundamental physics and mathematics, also featured some outstanding red carpet looks ahead of the main event.
While Anne Hathaway wowed in a sleek single-shouldered ensemble and Lily Collins impressed in a strapless chartreuse number, several SI Swimsuit models past and present were also in attendance, and each woman brought her personal sense of style to the function. Below, find a few of our favorite looks from the occasion.
Gigi Hadid
Hadid, who posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue for three years in a row starting in 2015, proved that less is more in this truly elegant white gown. The criss-cross neckline of the David Koma dress featured a bold brooch, so the model kept her accessories minimal with a simple bracelet adorning one wrist.
Eileen Gu
Gu, who is the most decorated freestyle skier in history, made her mark on the red carpet in a statement strapless gown from Guo Pei’s spring-summer 2026 couture collection. The Olympian and 2025 SI Swimsuit star accented her silver dress with a necklace, wrist watch and several rings.
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen, an SI Swimsuit legend and two-time cover model for the brand, attended the ceremony with her husband, EGOT winner John Legend. Styled by Alana Van Deraa, the Cravings author wore a champagne-colored strapless dress by Cong Tri featuring a thigh-high slit and fringe detail.
Salma Hayek
Hayek Pinault, who was featured on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, dazzled in a black sequined and lace number by Gucci. The actress, who attended the event with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, was adorned in David Webb jewels.
Gayle King
King, who earned the cover of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, the same year she was named a brand legend, opted for a fun and funky periwinkle gown decorated with a black geometric pattern. The award-winning journalist held a black clutch under one arm and sported a necklace stack, in addition to a few bracelets.
Maria Sharapova
In 2006, Sharapova posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in Turks and Caicos. Last night, the retired tennis player put her most fashionable foot forward in a black floral Rodarte dress with a lacy bodice. She paired the ankle-length dress with black heels and a small clutch for a coordinated finish.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.