Heidi Klum Just Took the Polarizing Jorts Trend to a New Level
Love ’em or hate ’em, jorts always make their annual resurgence during the summer months. The typically long, slouchy denim trend has been worn by everyone from SI Swimsuit’s own Brooks Nader to beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber.
The latest celeb to hop on the jorts bandwagon? Heidi Klum. However, the 51-year-old supermodel put her own fashionable twist on the aesthetic in a baggy pair of split pants that looked like jorts from the back. The former SI Swimsuit model was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 13, ahead of the evening’s live quarterfinals episode of America’s Got Talent.
Klum’s denim bottoms were connected by two strips of fabric on the front of each thigh, providing the illusion of a regular pant. She paired her light-wash jeans with a nude-colored sparkly top and a Birkin handbag. The mom of four, who is a judge on AGT, accessorized with sky-high heels and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Her long, blonde locks were styled in subtle waves that cascaded over her shoulders.
Up until recently, Klum has been enjoying some R&R on a luxurious anniversary vacation with her husband, guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 34. The Germany’s Next Topmodel host documented plenty of their beachside adventures along the way, but is now back at work.
On last night’s episode of the NBC reality series, Klum hit the red carpet in a golden Christian Siriano mini dress complete with a matching floor-length jacket thrown over her shoulders.