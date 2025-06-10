Hunter McGrady Dazzled in a Dreamy Ice Blue String Suit Amidst the Snowy Swiss Landscapes
SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady dazzled in the snowy peaks of Saas-Fee, Switzerland, during her latest shoot for the 2025 issue.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The 32-year-old model brought elegance and confidence to the icy Alps as she posed for longtime collaborator Derek Kettela in a dreamy pastel blue string bikini from Monday Swimwear.
She wore the Morocco bottom ($80) in “Ibiza Blue,” a high-waisted, high-cut style with gold ring detailing and minimal coverage, paired with the matching Tulum top ($92)—an adjustable, ultra-flattering silhouette designed to support a wide range of cup sizes.
She completed the look with cream fur boots by Bogner, a fuzzy white hat and, in some shots, a cloud-like quilted jacket from Norma Kamali, blending glam with cozy alpine style.
McGrady made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017, and quickly cemented her place in the franchise’s legacy. Over the years, she has traveled everywhere from Bali to Costa Rica to Belize.
In 2024, she landed a coveted cover, following her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Mexico, the same year that she was officially named a Swimsuit legend, and posed alongside 26 fellow brand icons in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary issue.
“It was surreal, especially as a plus-size model. I never thought that this would be available to me,” she said while on set in Florida at the time. “To be able to do this alongside powerful women was inspiring. I always thought of the little me, who would have loved to see somebody that represented my body type in something like this, and to be named a legend.”
Her return to the issue this year carried just as much weight. “I feel like every single year I got asked back, I felt more grateful, more humble than the last, and it was still, it was always a pinch me moment, no matter how many years,” she gushed while on the red carpet in Manhattan ahead of the 2025 issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in May.
Today, the mom of two, who shares her kids, Hudson and Ava, with husband Brian Keys, continues to use her platform to inspire others through honest conversations about motherhood, mental health and body confidence. She cohosts the Model Citizen podcast, where she opens up about the highs and lows of parenting, and regularly connects with her community online, reminding followers that beauty, strength and worth are not defined by size.