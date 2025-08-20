Hunter McGrady Shares Beach Video With Husband, Includes Sweetest Caption
Hunter McGrady is relishing in love, life and family.
To prove this, the SI Swimsuit model took to her Instagram account this week to share precisely why her outlook on parenting is rewarding for both her and her husband, Brian Keys.
“One day our kids will look back and see that we didn’t just raise them, we lived joyfully right beside them,” she wrote in her latest video, which showed her and Keys walking on the sands of a beautiful beach while holding hands.
McGrady showed she always knows how to slay a swimsuit, as she donned a dazzling black one-piece with a daring open back. As for her man, he kept things casual with a blue T-shirt and matching beach shorts. Needless to say, style is definitely not something this couple struggles with.
McGrady and Keys are the parents of two children, three-year-old Hudson Tynan Keys and two-year-old Ava Bryn Keys. Still, parenthood was something that took the 2024 SI Swimsuit cover model some time to get used to. Initially, she was concerned her career wouldn’t be the same, but she soon realized this couldn’t be any further from the truth.
“It’s funny, I thought while I was pregnant, ‘I’m at the height of my career, I guess it’s over.’ And that’s just what I was always told,” McGrady told the SI Swimsuit team during the 2022 launch week event in Hollywood, Fla. “And then I had my son and I got this rush of, ‘Oh, I’m just getting started.’ I’m really working hard to change that narrative to ‘we actually can do it all if we want to.’”
McGrady also believes parents should never have to be less themselves after having children. On the contrary, she thinks that moms should be able to put on and take off that hat whenever they decide to.
“Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean that you live your life solely for your baby. Of course, you do that, but also don’t forget [that] you are still so worthy and so powerful and so incredible and deserve to live out your dreams, deserve to do what you want to do. We’re like superwomen—we can do it all if we want to do it all.”
And McGrady is doing it all! Returning to the SI Swimsuit fold with her illustrious 2025 Switzerland shoot, co-hosting The Model Citizen Podcast and traveling the world with multiple modeling opportunities are just some of the things she has on her plate. But above everything, she’s enjoying all of that, combined with living joyfully with her amazing family.