Hunter McGrady Is ‘Ready for Swimsuit’ Season in Sizzling Green One-Shoulder Suit
SI Swimsuit cover girl Hunter McGrady loves a good colorful suit, sun-kissed tan and glowy selfie to ring in the start of summer. The brand legend, who landed on the front of this year’s issue following her photo shoot in Mexico with Yu Tsai, snapped a stunning new pic and blessed our Instagram feeds on June 24.
The 31-year-old body positivity content creator donned a shiny lime green one-shoulder bikini top featuring cute gold O-ring metal hardware detailing in the center. She paired the ELOQUII piece with white linen pants and gold hoop earrings from BRUNA, as she sat cross-legged on her bed and posed for her camera.
The mom of two, who shares her young kids Hudson and Ava with husband Brian Keys, proved her SI Swimsuit icon status and struck a bold smolder, showing off her glowy skin and flawless makeup. McGrady, who made her franchise debut in 2017, opted for a rosy glam moment, including feathered brows, rose gold eyeshadow, wispy lashes, baby pink blush and glossy mauve lips. Her long blonde-brown locks looked freshly blown out and super voluminous as they were flipped to one side.
“Ready for swimsuit szn 🙋🏼♀️,” the Model Citizen podcast cohost captioned the pic.
“Ok my sister is perfection?????” sibling Michaela McGrady commented.
“Excuse me while I pick my jaw up off the floor,” Jordan Wessel wrote.
“Oh. My. God,” Sarah Nicole Landry added.
“I am no better than a man 🤤🔥😍,” Ashley Alexiss cheekily chimed.