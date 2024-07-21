Swimsuit

Hunter McGrady’s Orange Cut-Out Monokini Is on Sale: Get It for 40% Off

The SI Swimsuit cover model dazzled in this one-piece swimsuit in Mexico.

Cara O’Bleness

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady landed not one but two covers of the annual issue this year: one following her solo beachside feature in Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai, and another group cover after she participated in a photo shoot alongside other brand icons in Hollywood, Fla.

McGrady, who first posed for the issue in 2017 when she traveled to Anguilla, opened up about her status as a brand legend while on location earlier this spring.

“It’s surreal, especially as a plus-size model. I never thought that this would be available to me,” she shared. “To be able to do this alongside people like Tyra Banks, and just powerful women, it’s inspiring. I always think of the little me, who would have loved to see somebody that represented my body type in something like this, and to be named a legend.”

Each and every one of the photographs McGrady posed for in Mexico this year prove exactly why she earned not only her solo cover, but her status as a legend, too. And one of our favorite suits from her feature is currently on sale for about 40% off.

Akello Swimsuit, $137.99 (bfyne.com)

Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by BFYNE. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

This striking orange monokini features beautiful gold ring details and a daring cut-out in front. The SI Swimsuit fashion team chose to highlight the metallic detail of the swimsuit by accessorizing with a few gold bangle bracelets.

Whether you’re heading to the beach or pool this summer, this suit will certainly turn heads. Be sure to snag it while it’s on sale.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion