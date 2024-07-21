Hunter McGrady’s Orange Cut-Out Monokini Is on Sale: Get It for 40% Off
SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady landed not one but two covers of the annual issue this year: one following her solo beachside feature in Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai, and another group cover after she participated in a photo shoot alongside other brand icons in Hollywood, Fla.
McGrady, who first posed for the issue in 2017 when she traveled to Anguilla, opened up about her status as a brand legend while on location earlier this spring.
“It’s surreal, especially as a plus-size model. I never thought that this would be available to me,” she shared. “To be able to do this alongside people like Tyra Banks, and just powerful women, it’s inspiring. I always think of the little me, who would have loved to see somebody that represented my body type in something like this, and to be named a legend.”
Each and every one of the photographs McGrady posed for in Mexico this year prove exactly why she earned not only her solo cover, but her status as a legend, too. And one of our favorite suits from her feature is currently on sale for about 40% off.
Akello Swimsuit, $137.99 (bfyne.com)
This striking orange monokini features beautiful gold ring details and a daring cut-out in front. The SI Swimsuit fashion team chose to highlight the metallic detail of the swimsuit by accessorizing with a few gold bangle bracelets.
Whether you’re heading to the beach or pool this summer, this suit will certainly turn heads. Be sure to snag it while it’s on sale.