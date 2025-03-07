Irina Shayk Just Wore the Most Unique Swimsuit of the Year With This Abstract Beach Look
There are no limits that fashion doesn’t try to push. As a renowned model, Irina Shayk knows this full and well, which is why she doesn’t see anything wrong with having some fun on her recent trip to the beach in Brazil.
Shayk—who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2007 with photographer Pamela Hanson in Arizona—took a trip to Rio de Janeiro to celebrate Carnival this week. There, she enjoyed some time in the sand, sitting in the Brazillian heat for some much-needed warmth. She wore black biker shorts for her beach day, a pretty casual choice. However, there’s no way your eyes can ignore the unexpected, unique top: a bikini top with pads that are not only pointed out but are extremely dense.
This top is certainly a statement piece, and though it might not be for everyone, we see the unusual shape of the bralette as stylish and campy. So much so that it wouldn’t come as a surprise if this particular item became a fashion fad others want to try this year.
Alongside her all-black avant-garde look, Shayk sports tons of other garments in her Instagram post above that are certainly just as fashionable. One of the many outfits includes the complete opposite of her first look: an all-white ensemble consisting of a white one-piece bathing suit, a dramatic white mesh see-through cover-up, white pointed mini heels and a tiny white pouch purse by her side. For this look, she also dons medium-sized white drop earrings and tinted sunglasses.
But the style doesn’t stop there.
Also in her Brazil photo dump, the casual suit look in all-black is practically begging for attention, and attention is going to be received. From the loose-fitting suit jacket with matching loose-fitting slacks to the sneak peek of a black bralette, the 39-year-old celebrity makes a major case for corpcore. She rocks this fancifully, despite wearing under-eye patches to get in a quick skincare moment.
The final look deserving of a double-take is yet another all-black look. Only, for this outfit, she ditches the suit and opts for a floor-length dress with a medium slit going up her leg. The dress begins with a one-strap off to the side; its purpose is to hold up both the dress and the dramatic sleeve. Just as dramatic is the rest of the piece as it drapes the rest of Shayk’s body elegantly.
Simple hairstyles have no place with this outfit. All the more reason why her hair was tied up in large braids that just sell the drama even more. The fluffy-haired heel holds the same sentiment, which is why it is deserving of an entire slide to itself.
Altogether, this look—as well as the other looks in her compilation—speaks to just how much fun this longtime fashionista has with her closet. Is another voguish outfit just around the corner? It’s inevitable.