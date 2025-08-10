Alix Earle Rocks Classic String Bikini in Underrated Summertime Color
Alix Earle has us feeling green with envy, and it’s all thanks to the gorgeous green bikini she wore in a recent Instagram post.
Taking to the app to share five new photos with her 4.4 million followers, the social media sensation, popular podcast host and two-time SI Swimsuit model exemplified precisely why the color green is a deeply underrated, underappreciated and underutilized summertime option when it comes to sultry swimwear shades.
You can view Earle’s Instagram post here.
Captioning the photo set, “my summer fling @velocityrestorations 🙂↔️,” Earle donned a vibrant green string bikini in a triangle cut from BĀBEN, pairing their Tamara Bikini Top with the matching Tamara Bikini Bottom.
The bright color popped against the otherwise neutral backdrop, which saw the model sitting in the driver’s seat of an old Chevrolet, as the post was in partnership with vehicle restoration brand Velocity. The adorable yellow “7” printed on the backside of the bikini bottom also added even more character and color to the classic two-piece.
Earle left her long blonde hair down for the photos, and for her makeup, she opted for a subtle day out and about glam with a flawless base, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip. While the two-piece itself may have been simple, the model punched everything up with jewelry, rocking several stacked rings, silver bracelets and another pop of color courtesy of the red yarn piece she wore around her neck.
“Bābe 💛 our green suit is perfection on you!” BĀBEN co-founder and designer Hanna Prokop declared in Earle’s comment section on Instagram.
“that’s my baby,” sister Ashtin Earle gushed.
“YAAASSS👏👏👏,” the official brand account for Trusso Swim added.
“i mean my jaw dropped,” Julia Mervis joked.
And Earle certainly knows a thing or two about what makes a bikini trendy, as the Hot Mess podcast host has joined SI Swimsuit twice now, beginning her journey with the brand as the first-ever digital cover model. For her June 2024 digital cover spot, she posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Miami, Fla., while sporting several designer swimsuits, with many of the pieces further making a case for the color green (honestly, just look at the above photos)!
The social media superstar then rejoined the brand again this year, appearing in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue back in May. For her second feature, Earle took a trip to Jamaica to once again join forces with Tsai for a colorful photo session taken right at golden hour. Still, Earle wasn’t done modeling swimwear just yet, as she also met up with SI Swimsuit in Miami, Fla., to walk in the annual runway show during Swim Week 2025.