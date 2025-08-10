XANDRA’s Clover Bikini Is Back on Our Mood Board This Month
We’ve reached the dog days of summer, meaning a poolside hang or trip to the beach is imperative this month. As the temperatures hit the hottest of the year, you might be feeling sluggish and de-motivated to curate your next swimsuit look. Well, lucky for you, we know a thing or two about swimwear here at SI Swimsuit, and we’ve got your back.
Looking back at the SI Swimsuit archives is never a bad idea, and when it comes to the looks worn in the 2025 issue, they’re still, of course, totally on trend. Take this unique, bold string bikini from PQ Swim that XANDRA wore this year in Jamaica, for example. When we reach August, we’re in need of something loud and fun to begin wrapping up the summer. This two-piece, seen below, is simply ideal for this time of the year.
And the best part? These pieces, including the Clover Embroidered Lettuce Edge Tri Top ($64.40) and the Clover Embroidered Lettuce Edge Tie Bottoms ($61.60), are now on sale, meaning it's the best time to shop.
Not only is this shade of green so eye-catching, but this swimsuit is one-of-a-kind with its fun detailing, including lettuce edges on top and bottom and gold hand-embroidered beads. Per the brand’s website, this two-piece is also made of sustainable recycled fabric, meaning you can feel good about what you’re purchasing, too.
If you’re a lover of sunbathing, you’ve probably got a gorgeous tan by August, and this bright green looks great on glowing skin. Of course, XANDRA proves this in her sophomore shoot with the magazine, an opportunity she is “forever grateful” for. For her feature from Jamaica, she was photographed by brand staple Yu Tsai.
If you love this bikini but aren’t sure about the color, don’t worry. The items from PQ Swim come in additional options, including other solid colors such as Coral and Marine, as well as flirty designs like Gingham Drift and Clementine Floral. All of the options are fabulous, but apart from the Clover, we’d recommend the gingham style.
As we previously reported, gingham swimsuits are trending this summer, seen on SI Swimsuit’s July digital cover model Jessie Murph in her Key Biscayne, Fla., shoot. If you’re looking for a hot pattern to spice up your swimwear drawer, look no further than this bikini in Gingham Drift.
XANDRA, a Miami-based DJ who’s amassed a large following on social media, made her debut as a rookie in SI Swimsuit in 2024, traveling to Belize to pose for Derek Kettela’s lens. The 24-year-old Ohio native continues to release addictive dance tracks, including her latest song “Superstar” featuring Bryce Vine.
This May, XANDRA returned to the SI Swimsuit catwalk for the annual runway show during Swim Week in Miami, Fla.