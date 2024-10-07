Jasmine Sanders’s Abstract Tiger Print Two-Piece Is the Trendy Set You Need for Sunny Days Ahead
This past summer, printed swimwear was the talk of the season. More specifically, animal print swimwear returned to popularity with a vengeance. The pattern, which was a popular pick in the 1970s and ’80s, is making a comeback in a big way—extending even to the swimwear industry.
Animal print can take various forms, as it’s not a one-size-fits-all sort of thing. More often than not, though, trendy animal print swimwear took the form of an abstract or exaggerated zebra pattern this summer. Sometimes, it appeared in the form of a classic cheetah (think the classic Y2K-coded brown-and-black print).
Regardless of form, though, there is no denying that the print is making a comeback. And we here at SI Swimsuit aren’t upset about that. Quite the opposite, in fact. We’ve been proponents of the loud print for years now—back in the ’70s and ’80s, of course, but even in more recent years as well.
Take Jasmine Sanders’s 2023 photo shoot in Puerto Rico, for example. It was the brand legend’s fifth consecutive feature in the annual magazine, and the styling on set was appropriately bright and vibrant for the occasion. Inspired by 1970s surf culture, her looks featured bright colors, abstract floral patterns and vintage prints—including animal print.
The particular swimsuit that we have in mind featured a glamorous, yet subtle tiger print. Given that the print is called “El Tigre,” it is clear that swimwear brand Gonza was aiming for an abstract take on your classic tiger pattern.
Gonza El Tigre Double Strap Triangle Top, $67 and El Tigre Side Strap Bottom, $51 (shopgonza.com)
The set from Gonza features a classic triangle top made more unique by its double strap design. The bottoms likewise feature a double strap and a double tie-side design, making the fit customizable and super flattering.
Perhaps the best part about this swimsuit is the fact that it’s currently on sale. The set, which normally retails for $180 together, is now selling for $118. We really couldn’t think of a better reason to shop, particularly when the suit is a perfectly on-trend set.
If you’re in the market for an animal print swimsuit, we know there are certainly more overt options out there. But we also know that sometimes the subtle take on a recognizable print is the best kind. In any case, this one from Gonza definitely is. Be sure to snag it while the sale price lasts.