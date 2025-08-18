Jasmine Sanders Reminds Us Why Swimwear Is Her Strongest Style Statement
Jasmine Sanders’s life of late is filled with friends, fun, and most importantly, fashion. Her recent Instagram post gives her fans a glimpse into the moments that are so memorable for her that she had no choice but to photograph them and share them with her 6.1 million followers.
Her first praiseworthy moment takes place in the bathroom, captured with a classic mirror selfie. Sanders wore a vibrant, floral three-piece bikini set. A red flower sat on one side of the royal blue triangle bikini cups, giving it a nice splash of color to make it anything but basic. She paired this top with a string bikini bottom and covered up with a matching skirt.
Tropical vibes aren’t the only thing she served up in her Instagram dump, as she also showed off her two Labubus and delivered girl power with her group selfie alongside Nicole Williams English and SI Swimsuit general manager Hillary Drenzer.
The 2020 SI Swimsuit cover model came, saw and conquered the East Coast. Perhaps that’s why, according to her caption, she’s missing the Big Apple.
Despite always being on the go, she never forgets about her origins. Her commitment to remembering her humble beginnings is what she told the SI Swimsuit team is something she loves about herself.
“I love my desire to be and do better daily. I also love that no matter where I am along my journey, I never forget where I came from,” Sanders expressed last year. “I always stand firm in what I believe in, and I am not one to back down. I can thank my family, friends and loved ones for that, honestly. I am grateful for how I was raised and thankful for the tribe that I have around me that continues to keep me grounded and humble. I truly couldn’t ask for a better support system and community.”
Alongside staying true to who she is, Sanders also appreciates the power of uplifting and empowering other women.
“We can help empower each other by supporting one another, creating safe spaces where we can open up, and sharing our stories. When we share our stories and allow other women to share theirs, we can grow, heal and learn from one another,” she added.
Updates of Sanders’s life are always a welcome breath of fresh air—especially when it comes with her latest swimsuit wardrobe show-off.