Jena Sims Shares What to Wear for 5 Different Scenarios This Holiday Season

From last-minute Christmas shopping to a white elephant party, here’s what the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie is rocking this season.

Cara O'Bleness

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / Courtesy of Jena Sims

Day 10 of SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit. Embark on a daily journey with us as we present exclusive features with your beloved SI Swimsuit models. Delve into a festive blend of holiday style, beauty insights and invigorating workouts adaptable to any locale. Our SI Swimsuit models graciously share their top-notch advice tailored for the season. Stay tuned and celebrate the holidays in style with SI Swimsuit.

There are only two days left until Christmas and the first day of Hanukkah, and we’re really getting into the spirit here at SI Swimsuit. Over the last several days, our 12 Days of Swimsuit series has featured everything from seasonal cocktails to holiday-themed date nights and gift guides.

Today, 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims is helping us out in the fashion department. The model and non-profit CEO has put together five incredible outfits for various scenarios you may find yourself faced with this holiday season, from traveling to running into your ex while you’re out and about.

Below, shop each of Sims’s looks for the ultimate holiday fashion inspo.

Ornament swap with the girls

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / Courtesy of Jena Sims

White elephant party

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / Courtesy of Jena Sims

On the plane

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / Courtesy of Jena Sims

Running into your ex

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / Courtesy of Jena Sims

Last-minute Christmas shopping

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / Courtesy of Jena Sims

Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

