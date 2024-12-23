Jena Sims Shares What to Wear for 5 Different Scenarios This Holiday Season
Day 10 of SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit. Embark on a daily journey with us as we present exclusive features with your beloved SI Swimsuit models. Delve into a festive blend of holiday style, beauty insights and invigorating workouts adaptable to any locale. Our SI Swimsuit models graciously share their top-notch advice tailored for the season. Stay tuned and celebrate the holidays in style with SI Swimsuit.
There are only two days left until Christmas and the first day of Hanukkah, and we’re really getting into the spirit here at SI Swimsuit. Over the last several days, our 12 Days of Swimsuit series has featured everything from seasonal cocktails to holiday-themed date nights and gift guides.
Today, 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims is helping us out in the fashion department. The model and non-profit CEO has put together five incredible outfits for various scenarios you may find yourself faced with this holiday season, from traveling to running into your ex while you’re out and about.
Below, shop each of Sims’s looks for the ultimate holiday fashion inspo.
Ornament swap with the girls
- Tied Down Bow Detail Puff Sleeve Sweater, $78 (nordstrom.com)
- Grand Bow Earrings, $48 (revolve.com)
- Crystal Slit Jean, $695 (area.nyc)
- Le Cagole Nano Duffle Bag, $1,790 (fwrd.com)
- Nike Dunk Low Premium Next Nature, $102.97 (nike.com)
White elephant party
- Bonnie Mini Dress, $158 (revolve.com)
- Sven Loafer, $118 (revolve.com)
- Matt Deluxe 20 DEN Women Knee-High Socks, $24 (falke.com)
- Jane Blazer, $290 (revolve.com)
- Make A Scene Studded Pouch Clutch, $58 (vicicollection.com)
- The Large Ravello Hoops, $80 (revolve.com)
On the plane
- Cupshe x JoJo Gold Sequin Off-Shoulder Sweater, $33.99 (cupshe.com)
- Cupshe x JoJo Khaki Split Hem Maxi Sweater Skirt, $28.99 (cupshe.com)
- Jordan Air Jordan 1 Mid "Tan/Gum" Sneakers, $136 (farfetch.com)
- Tilsitt Bag, $2,690 (us.louisvuitton.com)
Running into your ex
- CORIRESHA Women’s Sexy Maxi Snake Print Sleeveless Cutout High Slit Bodycon Dress, $14.99 (amazon.com)
- Benedetta Bruzziches Bag, $726 (luisaviaroma.com)
- Hammered Geometric Drop Earring, $66 (marlynschiff.com)
- Twisted Hinge Bangle, $58 (marlynschiff.com)
Last-minute Christmas shopping
- Kane Sweater Dress, $168 (revolve.com)
- Congo Boot, $228 (revolve.com)
- Chanel Full Flap Bag Small Red Lambskin Gold, $5,205 (shop.simon.com)