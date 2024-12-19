Tune in to SI Swimsuit’s Instagram Live With Katie Austin Tonight
We know your social calendar is likely jam packed with tons of festive events at this point, but trust us, you’re not going to want to miss this one: tonight, SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin is hosting an Instagram livestream to make holiday cocktails and talk all things Swim Search.
Head over to our official Instagram account, @si_swimsuit, to join in on the fun at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET tonight, Dec. 19. Austin, who was named co-winner of the 2021 Swim Search, will share her personal experience and her journey through the brand’s open casting call in the hopes of helping 2025 Swim Search hopefuls succeed. During the live event, the 31-year-old fitness entrepreneur will also walk viewers through how to make the perfect holiday cocktail at home.
Austin’s Swim Search journey is an admirable one. After being named co-winner in 2021, she went on to land co-Rookie of the Year honors in ’22. She has posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue each year since her debut, traveling to exotic locations like Montenegro, the Dominican Republic and Portugal.
Following her Swim Search journey in July of 2021, Austin made a declaration on Instagram that still stands to inspire future open casting call hopefuls.
“To my July 2020 self: POST THE DAMN AUDITION TAPE,” she wrote at the time. “I remember vividly questioning filming my audition. Sounds kinda dramatic but if took a lot in me to go after it again and put myself out there. I was caught up in what others would think and be embarrassed. I hope this is a true example of what GOING FOR IT looks like to you. It’s about taking risks, and letting go of any fear and others opinions!!! Get out of your comfort zone. Like I said in my tape ‘you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.’ You got this! 👏🏼.”
Be sure to tune in to the Instagram livestream tonight for more wisdom from Austin! Plus, learn everything you need to know about the 2025 Swim Search here, and submit your application here.