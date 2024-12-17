Lauren Chan’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide Caters to the Special Women in Your Life
When it comes to holiday gifts for the women in your life, it’s easy to snag something trendy off a store shelf and call it a day. However, if you’re looking to really “wow” your significant other or girlfriends during the holidays, SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan has several thoughtful suggestions that will fit the bill this year.
Below, shop the two-time SI Swimsuit model’s curated selection of holiday gifts.
LELO Soraya Wave, $181.30 (amazon.com)
“You’re just gonna have to trust me on this,” Chan says of the toy.
Vignette Book box, prices vary (vignettebooks.com)
“Vignette is an online vintage bookshop that picks your titles for you once you pick a theme,” the model and entrepreneur explains. “I love a surprise.”
Felted Wool Black Labrador Retriever Dog Christmas Tree Ornament, $5 (target.com)
“Shameless dog mom gift,” Chan notes. “I’m gifting ornaments that look exactly like my beloved puppy, Pepper.”
The Y2K Sunglasses by Jenny Bird, $230 (jenny-bird.com)
“These Jenny Bird sunglasses are made from sheet metal, so they look just like jewelry for the face,” she says. “How chic.”
Glossier You Discovery Kit, $82 (glossier.com)
“This ornament from Glossier is a holiday special and contains its famous Glossier You perfume,” Chan adds.
Jet Set Candy MetroCard Charm, $48 (jetsetcandy.com)
“Jet Set Candy makes city charms for major cities around the world,” she notes. “My favorite [is] the New York MetroCard.”
J.Crew Cozy Ribbed Trouser Socks, $26.50 (jcrew.com)
“A grown up version of the socks no one wanted for Christmas when you were little,” Chan jokes. “These are cashmere.”
Naturalizer 27 Edit Carla Flat, $76.99 (naturalizer.com)
“My favorite daytime shoe for running around the city [are] these flats from Naturalizer,” she notes.
Phoenicia Diner Buttermilk Pancake Mix, $13 (phoeniciadiner.com)
“Last Christmas, we ate at Phoenicia Diner, so this year, I’m gifting their famous pancakes,” Chan states.
Dieux Reusable Eye Mask, $25 (dieuxskin.com)
“For your skincare obsessed friends, Dieux’s reusable eye patches [are a great choice],” she says. “These [are] in collaboration with Willie Norris.”
Feu de Vie Candle, $70 (sezane.com)
“[This is] the best smelling candle of all time,” Chan says of the Sezane product.
Mejuri Big Puffy Heart Studs, $128 (mejuri.com)
“Mejuri’s new heart-shaped puffy earrings [make for a great gift],” she says.
Knix Gossamer Lace Bra in “Dark Cherry,” $55 (knix.com)
“We’re gonna finish where we started with something sexy from Knix,” Chan adds.