Jena Sims’s Vibrant Green Bikini Is Serving Major Summer Energy
If you’re looking for swimwear inspo, Jena Sims is your girl. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who co-won the 2023 open casting call, appeared in the magazine in 2024 and returned to the fold in 2025, is constantly serving up poolside looks. The mom of one, who welcomed her son Crew with husband Brooks Koepka in July 2023, collaborated with the brand LainSnow earlier this year, proving her fashion taste once again.
The collab, which debuted in April, features golf-inspired styles and prints, combining her love for swimwear and the sport that her hubby plays professionally. If you’ve somehow forgotten about the collection, Sims is here to deliver exciting news: The shop is restocking items one final time this Friday, Aug. 15, at 12:00 p.m. ET.
The brand and Sims collaborated on an Instagram post this week that fully convinces us this collection is a must-have—though we knew that already. In the poolside photo, Sims models with her arms up while wearing a fun and flirty green bikini featuring a halter neck, high-waisted bottoms and white lining. The two-piece is decorated with a golf print, perfect for some fun in the sun before a game at the golf course.
“I mean I’m more excited than this photo is giving 😂😍😍😍😍❤️❤️,” Sims joked in the comments section.
Of course, this is hardly the first time Sims has collaborated on a fashion line for golf lovers. In 2022, she helped design women’s golf shoes for Steve Madden.
And while Sims’s collection with LainSnow offers a variety of different styles, she’s got a personal favorite when it comes to her swimwear: “As little as possible.”
“My go-to [swimsuit style] is just anything I can hike up to really accentuate my waist. I like to wear as little as possible,” Sims told SI Swimsuit at the inaugural Social Club pop-up during launch week in May. For this year’s issue, she traveled to Bermuda for a magnetic photo shoot with photographer Ben Watts.
In addition to spending her summer modeling items from her collection, Sims has been busy traveling with her family. From Portugal to Italy, this Georgia native is making the most out of the warm-weather season and isn’t gatekeeping her tips.
Last week, the 36-year-old model debuted her Tuscany Travel Guide on SI Swimsuit, providing the best spots to stop for wine, custom swimsuits, black truffle hunting and more. Using Koepka’s golf tournaments to her advantage, Sims enjoyed a Euro summer alongside her son, and we couldn’t be more envious.
Be sure to head to LainSnow on Aug. 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET to get your hands on Sims’s totally on-brand collection.