Jenna Ortega Drops Jaws in Gorgeous Figure-Hugging Gathered Gown for ‘Vanity Fair’ Party
All eyes were on Jenna Ortega last night at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party when she arrived in an elegant gathered gown for the special event.
Ortega’s attire consisted of a pale gold Donna Karan dress with a broad scoop neckline. The upper half of the ensemble featured lace fabric going across the chest, followed by ruffled dark gold fabric, which created tiny gathered bunches placed around the waist, adding a cinched look. The lace then opened up to the lower half of the dress, falling to a train behind her slender legs.
As for the accessories, the Scream VI actress donned open-toed strappy Christian Louboutin heels in a similar hue to her dress, a choice that complemented the various bright gold detailing found along her gown. Her simple yet pronounced chain necklace only added to the overall glamour.
Ortega’s signature long brunette hair with a part down the middle fell at the back of her shoulders to not distract from the main event that was the glamorous gown. No matter what red carpet she dazzles in, she always leaves quite an impression.
The 22-year-old actress has some exciting releases in store for her fans in 2025, including, but not limited to, the highly anticipated premiere of Wednesday Season 2. Although a release date has yet to be revealed, Netflix has confirmed that 2025 will be the year fans will see Ortega embody the character of Wednesday Addams again.
Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic horror character has left a mark on audiences of all ranges as it was fresh, unique and even offered a bit of relatability for those who may not be the most socially apt. What’s more, she played the misunderstood character so well that she inspired countless Halloween costumes the last two spooky holidays.
Ahead of filming for the sophomore season, Ortega had doubts about whether or not she would be able to snap back into character with so much time passing since the first season. However, once she put the costume back on, she knew the iconic character had never left her side.
“I was a little terrified because it had been years since Wednesday–––since we shot the first one,” Ortega said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2024. “We did that like two or three years ago in Romania. So I didn’t really know–––I was overthinking it. But as soon as you put the costumes by Coleen Atwood, you get your hair and makeup done, and then you take all the expression out of your face, it’s like, ‘Oh, okay.’”
Be it two long braids and a black dress or her brunette hair and a gold gown, Ortega knows how to integrate style into every corner of her life.