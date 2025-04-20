Jenna Ortega’s Sexiest Fashion Moments We’re Still Not Over
From her Disney Channel days to becoming a certified scream queen, we’ve watched Jenna Ortega grow up and evolve on our screens—both her career choices and her fashion sense. Over the years, she’s developed a signature style we’d describe as “goth glamour.” While she embraces high fashion and trends, she also leans heavily into dark colors, vintage aesthetics and, if her latest roles call for it, a nod to a movie or two.
Ortega has established herself as an actress to watch, and not just for her compelling and entertaining roles. She completely owns any red carpet or fashion week event she attends, so much so that we’d be remiss if we didn’t take a look at some of her best looks. From press tours to premieres and everything in between, here are the Wednesday star’s sexiest fashion moments over the years.
For one of her latest gorgeous looks, Ortega was a total goth goddess at the New York City premiere of Death of a Unicorn in March, wearing a black asymmetrical dress from David Koma.
The Hurry Up Tomorrow actress created a buzz on Oscars night when she stepped out for the Vanity Fair after-party in March. Wearing a pale gold floor-length gown from Donna Karan, the scoop neck and ruffling throughout made her a standout that night.
Ortega’s kept busy this year. In February, she attended Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special where she dropped jaws on the red carpet rocking a brown satin gown from Monse with a dramatic plunge and scarf detail.
Throwing it back a bit, we’re still so obsessed with this all-black, floor-length ensemble Ortega wore in January 2024 at MPTF's 17th Annual Evening Before. Featuring a black sheer corset top, her look also consisted of a long-sleeved ultra-cropped jacket and matching slacks, which nearly covered both feet.
To promote her film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ortega stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2024 wearing one of her most glamorous and fun outfits to date. Channeling sophisticated and edgy vibes, she rocked a custom Dion Lee look featuring a black corset top with gloves and a matching mini skirt, both with silver chains throughout.
All eyes were on Ortega when she attended Christian Dior’s show during Paris Fashion Week in January. Donning a black sleeveless blazer and matching mini shorts, she accessorized with dramatic, long black leather gloves. This might just be the quintessential Ortega look.
Her red carpet looks never miss, especially when she’s promoting her own projects. In March 2023, she hit New York City to promote Scream VI, wearing a black and white mini dress from Jean Paul Gaultier. The piece consisted of an oversized blazer worn over a long-sleeved button-down featuring a plunging strapless neckline.
Ortega received her first SAG Award nomination in 2023 for her starring role in Wednesday, and you can bet she showed up to the awards ceremony in serious style. Stepping out in a dramatic, black asymmetrical strapless dress from Versace, she wowed on the red carpet with her dramatic slit and flattering neckline.
If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s Ortega bringing her style A-game to every fashion week she attends. In January 2023, she took our breath away in this gorgeous black floor-length gown with a halter neck and hood feature for the Saint Laurent Menswear event in Paris.
Ortega is a total modern fashion icon and we can’t wait to see her next look.