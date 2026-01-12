Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence Nail the Sheer Dress Trend at the Golden Globes
The 2026 Golden Globe Awards commenced in Beverly Hills, Calif., yesterday, Jan. 12, where stars like One Battle After Another's Teyana Taylor, Marty Supreme's Timothée Chalamet and If I Had Legs I'd Kick You's Rose Byrne, among others, scored major honors for their latest performances.
However, before the festivities ensued inside the Beverly Hilton, a pair of familiar faces from the night’s star-studded guest list caught our attention with their arrivals. We’re talking about Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence, of course, who each put their own twists on sheer dressing—which has already announced itself as a trend to watch in 2026.
Check out more of our favorite red carpet looks here!
Jennifer Lopez in Jean-Louis Scherrer
Before taking the stage to present the award for “Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy”, Lopez graced the red carpet in this Jean-Louis Scherrer gown. The embellished mock neck number—adorned with espresso-colored lace detailing and reflective, metallic crystals—clung to the 56-year-old’s frame before jutting out by her kneecaps with lots of tulle detailing.
Plus, the Kiss of the Spider Woman actress elevated her look with lots of luxe accessories. The actress credited her drop earrings, which were on full display due to her elegant up-do, from Sabyasachi. She also held onto a Judith Leiber bag—the label posed to its Instagram story—in a rich mahogany shade that complimented her head-turning number, which originally hit the runway in for the label’s spring-summer collection in 2003, stylist Mariel Haenn shared.
Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy by Sarah Burton
Die My Love’s leading lady donned an entire Givenchy by Sarah Burton ensemble when she arrived to the event. The 35-year-old—who was bested by Hamnet's Jessie Buckley in the “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama” category—wore a sheer, blush gown paired with a “satin shawl collar bomber,” the label explained to Instagram.
Like Lopez, Lawrence also showcased intricate embroidery in her look, which featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs along its midriff. She added a dainty silver necklace, gripped onto her own neutral-colored clutch and let her outerwear, with the same floral detailing, hang behind her waistline. However, in contrast to the fellow movie mogul, Lawrence opted to wear her hair down with a super subtle wave.