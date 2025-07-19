Jessie Murph Channels Classic ‘60s Style While Celebrating New Album Release
Jessie Murph is quickly becoming a favorite source of style inspiration for fans everywhere this summer, and it’s all thanks to her fabulous retro fashions.
And this week, fans of the singer had plenty of lovely looks to fawn over courtesy of the release of her latest album Sex Hysteria, which officially dropped on Friday. Timed alongside the release was also a new music video for her song “1965,” wherein she channeled some serious ‘60s aesthetics—beehive hairdo and all.
Check out the music video here (but please note the age restriction due to adult content).
While there were plenty of gorgeous looks in the new music video, the most show-stopping ensemble was easily the breathtaking white lace gown, which positively screamed retro rock n’ roll bride.
The piece had several vintage details, including bell-style sleeves, a plunging neckline and puffy shoulders, which gave the overall silhouette an undeniable throwback aura. The gown also had a glittering silver skirt, which flowed freely while she danced thanks to the dual thigh-high slits running up either side of the garment.
With her long, dark hair piled high into a beehive shape and her makeup a classic combo of matte skin, glossy pink lips and striking eyes, there’s simply no way this look hasn’t already been added to countless style mood boards.
“Sex Hysteria the album out now. I’ve seen 15 butterflies in the past two days. Every time I see one I smile because with every butterfly comes a new blessing, and I am feeling nothing but blessed these days, I am grateful for every single moment that has lead up to this album and every soul that was involved in crafting it,” Murph wrote in the caption of her Instagram post celebrating the release. “I hate the idea of summing up a body of work like this in an insta caption, so I’m not going to, i just wanna say thank you and that Lana del Rey posted to blue strips yesterday and that’s all that rly matters. Also thank you for a beautiful release party @redbull @saintjamesicedtea.”
In the photos included with the aforementioned Instagram post, the artist donned another daring dress—this time, she opted for an elegant floor-length gown with truly unique lines running in a vertical pattern down the skirt.
The top was positively encrusted with sparkling gems and crystals, catching the light just right to make sure this superstar shined for her big celebration. She accessorized further with massive pearl earrings, opting for a side part with her hair instead of her usual middle sectioning—but don’t worry, those tresses were still piled as high as possible!
A massive congratulations to Murph on a very exciting (and stylish) week!