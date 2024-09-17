Kacey Musgraves Designed the Denim Cowgirl Corset of Our Dreams: Get the Look
Country music singer Kacey Musgraves is branching out into the fashion and design world, and she has absolutely nailed her latest endeavor. The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist dropped a capsule collection with Reformation, which she describes as the “perfect line to just frolic around through the Irish countryside.”
One of our favorite pieces from the 17-piece launch, which includes everything from mini and maxi dresses (also including petite versions) to shoes and hair accessories, is this lace-front denim corset top. It‘s the cutest feminine addition to a wardrobe that can be worn as an outer layer in the winter months, or as a standalone statement piece in the summer. Plus, it’s an ideal mix of all of our favorite aesthetics: cottagecore, quiet luxury and western.
Shop the full Reformation x Kacey Musgraves collab here, and the entire site at reformation.com.
Reformation x Kacey Musgraves Dallas Denim Corset, $168 (thereformation.com)
Musgraves, 36, paired the top, which offers ultimate adjustability and a thin string tie for extra waist cinching, with the Austin Ultra High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans ($168) in the matching deep blue denim “Elwood” shade. She completed the look with the Hattie Headscarf ($28) in the plaid Taupe Check shade and black pointed-toe boots.
“The 17 piece collection I designed for @reformation is out now and it’s a sweepingly romantic yet smartly-tailored extension of my heart and aesthetic world of Deeper Well. Whether you’re a denim diva or demure cottage girlie, each piece was thoughtfully crafted for maximum earth friendliness (and frolicking.) I hope you love it.🤍#KMxRef,” she captioned an Instagram post celebrating the collection.