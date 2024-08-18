Sixtine Hops on Vintage Silk Head Scarf Trend, Pairs Accessory With Cute White Linen Set
For years, Kendall Jenner has been accessorizing her bikinis with colorful, chic little silk head scarves. Then, Lori Harvey shared her take on it, amping up a classy black two-piece with a designer Louis Vuitton number. Now, Sixtine is elevating the trend a step further and incorporating a stunning floral satin scarf into her city girl summer wardrobe.
The Belgium-born model, who now lives in New York, had the most quintessential Manhattan day as she rented a rowboat and spent the afternoon on The Lake in Central Park.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed in Dominica for her debut and Belize for her 2024 feature, donned the sweetest little white linen shirt from Reformation and a white skirt, paired with the orange and yellow hair accessory. She further accented her look with tons of gold jewelry, including the Brinker and Eliza Wade Bracelet ($168) and white Anthropologie sunglasses ($28).
Valetta Two-Piece White, $248 (reformation.com)
The 26-year-old content creator, who is best known for her trailblazing work in the body neutrality movement, posed for the most beautiful, vintage-inspired pic as she looked off into the distance while applying the YSL Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick ($42).
“very demure very cutesy 🌻💛,” Sixtine captioned the carousel, referencing the viral new TikTok phrase.
“Ok stunning,” Lexi Wood commented.
“can i get your number 😍🔥,” boyfriend Hayden Cohen sweetly asked.
“It’s giving old movie romance 😍,” one fan noted.
“Central Park Lake on tiny rowboats 🚣♀️ What a charming saturday! 🎶,” another chimed.
“blair waldorf vibes,” someone else wrote.