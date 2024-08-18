Swimsuit

Sixtine Hops on Vintage Silk Head Scarf Trend, Pairs Accessory With Cute White Linen Set

The two-time SI Swimsuit model had a quintessential New York City summer day on a rowboat in the Central Park lake.

Ananya Panchal

Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

For years, Kendall Jenner has been accessorizing her bikinis with colorful, chic little silk head scarves. Then, Lori Harvey shared her take on it, amping up a classy black two-piece with a designer Louis Vuitton number. Now, Sixtine is elevating the trend a step further and incorporating a stunning floral satin scarf into her city girl summer wardrobe.

The Belgium-born model, who now lives in New York, had the most quintessential Manhattan day as she rented a rowboat and spent the afternoon on The Lake in Central Park.

The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed in Dominica for her debut and Belize for her 2024 feature, donned the sweetest little white linen shirt from Reformation and a white skirt, paired with the orange and yellow hair accessory. She further accented her look with tons of gold jewelry, including the Brinker and Eliza Wade Bracelet ($168) and white Anthropologie sunglasses ($28).

Valetta Two-Piece White, $248 (reformation.com)

Reformation
Reformation

The 26-year-old content creator, who is best known for her trailblazing work in the body neutrality movement, posed for the most beautiful, vintage-inspired pic as she looked off into the distance while applying the YSL Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick ($42).

“very demure very cutesy 🌻💛,” Sixtine captioned the carousel, referencing the viral new TikTok phrase.

“Ok stunning,” Lexi Wood commented.

“can i get your number 😍🔥,” boyfriend Hayden Cohen sweetly asked.

“It’s giving old movie romance 😍,” one fan noted.

“Central Park Lake on tiny rowboats 🚣‍♀️ What a charming saturday! 🎶,” another chimed.

“blair waldorf vibes,” someone else wrote.

Sixtine
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. Necklace by Monies. Bracelet by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Published
Ananya Panchal

ANANYA PANCHAL

Home/Fashion