Kamie Crawford Expertly Blends Angel and Mermaid Vibes in One Glamorous Beachy Look
Kamie Crawford never fails to blow us away with her beauty. The SI Swimsuit star and TV host appears to be on vacation in Turks and Caicos with her beau, and her new Instagram post is truly out of this world. The SI Swimsuit model, who has posed for the brand three years in a row now, donned a classy knit white set featuring an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved bra top and a high-waisted, curve-hugging maxi skirt from Wander Doll.
Wander Doll Ophelia Co-Ord Vanilla, $118 (wander-doll.com)
The 31-year-old nailed her smolder in the cover snap, and showed off her soft smile in another pic. She displayed her flawless skin and phenomenal glam skills while also flaunting her hourglass figure and impeccable sense of style. Crawford opted for a glowy makeup look, including a perfect bronzed glass skin base, smokey warm-toned eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, nose highlight, terracotta blush and her signature glossy brown lips. She accessorized with a tasteful chunky pearl necklace from Sequin Jewelry, and a gold chain, as well as statement gold shell earrings and a white beaded fringe clutch from Cult Gaia.
Crawford was photographed at night while posing on the beach with several palm trees and just a sliver of sunset behind her.
“part of your world 🐚🌊🌴🫧,” she cleverly captioned the carousel, referencing a memorable line and lyric from The Little Mermaid.
“Stunner,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan commented.
“Holy hot!!” Tori Robinson exclaimed.
“ANGEL YOU!” Carmen Solomons chimed.
“Wowzaaaa!!!! You own the internet,” Nana Agyemang gushed.