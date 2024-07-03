Kamie Crawford’s Red Hot Sporty One-Piece Is the Coolest Suit Belize Has Ever Seen
Kamie Crawford served the most trendy “it-girl” vibes while on her third SI Swimsuit photo shoot, this time in Belize. The TV host made her debut with the franchise in St. Croix in 2022 and returned to the fold in Dominica in 2023. The 31-year-old content creator truly never fails to amaze with her radiant smile, hourglass figure and flawless modeling skills.
For this year’s issue, the former Miss Teen USA traveled to the idyllic Central American country with visual artist Derek Kettela. On set, she rocked the most fun, bright and bold red hot looks, including this gorgeous sporty zip-up one-piece from London-based beachwear brand Pursuit the Label.
The Viper Scult Suit in “Racer,” $202 (pursuitthelabel.com)
This ultra-stylish cherry red suit features unique black trim, a cheeky zipper function and a cute belt. The Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host showed off her sun-kissed glow and curves in the super flattering one-piece.
“Being featured in @si_swimsuit for the third year in a row is an absolute honor and being a part of the 60th Anniversary Issue is the privilege of a lifetime. Thank you SI, thank you @mj_day, thank you @derekkettela- I am over the moon 🥹🫶🏽 HAPPY LAUNCH DAY!!!!♥️#siswimsuit,” she wrote on Instagram when the magazine launched in May.
Pursuit the Label takes pride in the brand’s commitment to sustainability, creating creating high-quality, luxury swimwear from regenerated ocean waste. “Representing the Bold, the Confident & the Empowered,” reads a fitting tagline on the website. Shop more at pursuitthelabel.com.