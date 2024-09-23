Kate Upton’s Indigo-Colored Two-Piece Is the Ideal Hue for Late-Summer Beach Days
Though the calendar has officially declared the start of fall, it’s still warm in plenty of parts of the U.S., and we’re fitting in as many sunbathing sessions as possible until the weather truly turns.
And when it comes to soaking up what’s left of the sun at this time of year, we’re starting to swap out our traditional summer swimwear for moodier, more fall-appropriate styles. While it was all about bright whites and bold animal prints this summer, the autumn season calls for cherry red and similarly darker shades like navy or black.
Which is why when reflecting upon SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton’s cover photo shoot in Mexico for the 2024 issue, we were reminded of one incredibly suitable look perfect for autumn. Shop Upton’s Tropic of C bikini below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Equator Top in Indigo Eco Terry, $90 and Praia Bottom in Indigo Eco Terry, $90 (tropicofc.com)
A triangle-shaped string bikini is always in style, and we adore the terry fabric of this dark blue two-piece by Tropic of C, the swimwear brand cofounded by model Candice Swanepoel. The top and low-rise bottoms are both fully-lined and adjustable, meaning you can choose to show a little or a lot of skin, depending on your mood. Plus, both are available in 20 different colors and patterns, so you can definitely find something to match your personal style. Shop it now for a truly stunning and seasonal set.