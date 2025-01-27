Katie Austin Flaunts Abs, Fit Figure and Fashion Sense in Vacation ‘Fit Check Compilation Video
Sports Illustrated model Katie Austin, who made her debut with the magazine in 2021 in Atlantic City with Yu Tsai, walks fans through all the outfits she wore on her Cabo vacation trip in early January. Her looks range from standalone outfits fans have seen on her Instagram already to ensembles she’s been keeping under wraps—that is, until now.
Austin’s Instagram compilation video is nothing less of heaven-sent as it not only puts the looks together, making it easy for her fans to follow, but it also informs everyone where each item is from, allowing fans to purchase them for their next vacation.
The first look of Austin’s compilation consists of an aquamarine ruffled asymmetric swimsuit coverup. The stunning coverup is worn over an equally stunning matching blue bikini two-piece that hugs the model’s toned physique exceptionally well. Complementing her gorgeous bright eyes as well, this particular look from The Delfi Collective ($249) is easily one of her best.
Another outfit featured in Austin’s Cabo collection is her white belly cut-out look that certainly stole the show. The outfit, listed as being from Amazon, features a very sophisticated outline that starts as together at the top, opens in the middle and, once again, is together at the bottom. The mesh material of the coverup gives way to the matching white bikini Austin dons underneath the piece and also allows for a cheekier vibe for the backside.
Though the exact item is no longer available, the 31-year-old provided a couple of dupes: a Chuntian dress ($34.60) or the Hilma Gown from Helsa ($1,200).
To bring this look all together, the 31-year-old puts on a tan brown hat with tinted black sunglasses.
Not mentioning the 2022 co–Rookie of the Year’s pastel green knitted long dress would be a crime because it is easily one of her most unique. What truly sets this dress apart from the rest is the creative knitted flowers located at the middle and bottom of the dress. Lovers of this particular dress can look to Meshki ($125) to get their hands on the item.
While all these outfits are top-notch in their own right, the final outfit that deserves all the attention is Austin's oceanic dress.
The alluring piece is quite the one to marvel at as it includes four beaded straps that hug her waist, stemming from an intricately placed seashell in the middle of the piece. A deep plunge and a backless feature make this outfit ideal for the summertime or any season where bathing in the sunlight is not a want but a need.
As told in her video, the multi-colored maxi dress can be purchased from Jaded London ($170).
Without a doubt, Austin put together looks for the ages, leaving fans in anticipation for her next vacation so they can receive even more one-of-a-kind ensembles. Fingers crossed she goes on one soon.