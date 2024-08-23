Katie Austin Is Dreamy in Blue and White Checkered Two-Piece on Sale Now
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin channeled her inner Barbie while on location in the Dominican Republic with photographer James Macari for her 2023 photo shoot. The Swim Search alum, who applied to the open casting call in 2021 and ended up co-winning with BFF Christen Harper, was also named co-Rookie of 2022 after a breathtaking and magnificent feature in Montenegro.
This year, the fitness guru, who has built her platform around sharing all sorts of efficient, low-equipment workouts, nutritious recipes and lifestyle advice, traveled to Portugal with Ben Watts to pose for the pages of the special 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit issue.
Her ’23 feature was a super fun, summery, girly one, and we’re constantly reminiscing on the beautiful photos and colorful suits the 30-year-old rocked in the Caribbean country. We also noticed that this dreamy blue and white number from Abysse is on sale now!
Abysse Shimmer Maya Top, $67.20 and Shimmer Jean Bottom, $75.60 (abysseofficial.com)
The cute, classy color-blocked set featured a traditional triangle-style string top and high-legh, cheeky tie-side bottoms. Both pieces are sustainably made and feature a UV protective material. Shop more at abysseofficial.com.
Austin has nothing but fond memories of all her SI Swimsuit appearances and time spent with the team and sisterhood over the last four years.
“The thrill of the entire shoot day keeps your adrenaline high for days, but at the same time, I think people need to know it’s hard work. The fitting was an unreal experience, trying on 50 bikinis for MJ Day and the team, taking the iconic Polaroids, and then wearing all the favorite suits the next day in beautiful locations,” the Virgina native and Southern California resident gushed. “The shoot day is totally for you, the adventure day is created around you, and the content is focused on making you feel your best self.”