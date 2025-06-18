Katie Austin Is Ravishing in Romantic Mocha Bikini With 3D Rosette Detail in Bermuda
Katie Austin is known for bringing joy, energy and confidence to every SI Swimsuit set, and her fifth consecutive shoot followed suit. This time, the content creator traveled to the breathtaking shores of Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts, where she posed in a series of earthy, shimmery and eye-catching looks that effortlessly blended softness, glamour and beachside charm.
For one of her many dazzling looks, the 31-year-old wore the Leyla Bikini in the “Coffee” shade by La Revêche, a luxe Italian swimwear brand known for its feminine flourishes and handcrafted detailing. The romantic string set featured a bandeau-style top with thin tie straps, adorned with delicate hand-sewn 3D floral appliqués. The cheeky, minimalist bottoms offered optimal tanning with minimal lines. Ruched accents added movement and texture, while the deep mocha tone played beautifully against Austin’s glowing, sun-kissed skin. Though sold as a set, La Revêche allows shoppers to mix and match top and bottom sizes for the perfect fit.
The styling direction for the 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot in Bermuda was built around an ethereal, feminine aesthetic. The fashion team leaned into natural materials, like pearls, shells and soft textures, then balanced them with lucite jewelry and touches of sparkle.
Austin’s modeling journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2021 when she co-won the brand’s Swim Search open casting call. Since then, she has become one of the franchise’s most consistent and beloved faces, earning the co-Rookie of the Year title in ’22 and appearing in every issue since. The Virginia native, who now lives in Los Angeles, has traveled everywhere from Montenegro to the Dominican Republic to Portugal with the magazine, and she never fails to amaze.
“As an athlete my entire life, I always wanted to be a part of the Sports Illustrated family. I’ve always been especially moved by SI Swim, what it stands for, and all of the amazing women that are part of it,” she shared previously. “My brand aligns perfectly with SI Swim as our entire motive is to inspire females to feel the best version of themselves. I first applied in 2017: Never give up!”
Off set, she’s a powerhouse in the wellness and fitness space, and an avid chef. Her Katie Austin App offers over 425 virtual workouts across all styles and levels, and she regularly uses her platform to inspire women to live active, balanced and joyful lives.