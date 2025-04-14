Katie Austin Is Ray of Sunshine in Vibrant, Ab-Baring Orange Bikini
Katie Austin is soaking up the sunshine and serving major summer energy in her latest look—and we’re completely obsessed. The SI Swimsuit model took to Instagram to share a fun collection of images of her living and loving life in Los Angeles and it’s everything we need to feel like summer is just around the corner.
In the cover snap, the 31-year-old posed outdoors with a refreshing orange Aperol spritz in hand, her signature radiant smile on full display. She wore a bold and bright tangerine bikini from Montce Swim, featuring the brand’s Kaia Bikini Top ($134) and the Lulu Bikini Bottom ($94) paired with the matching low-rise drawstring wide-leg pants ($178). The look was elevated with the addition of a straw cowboy hat.
The flattering set highlighted Austin’s sculpted abs, toned arms and tiny waist. The underwire top offered medium-to-high support with adjustable tie-back straps and demi cups for a push-up fit, while the moderate coverage bottoms featured a high-cut silhouette designed to elongate the legs. The cover-up pants, which can be worn at the waist or hips, added a breezy touch with their oversized fit and flared leg, ideal for throwing on after a dip or walking along the shore. Shop the full tangerine colorway here.
“The first feeling that summer is close!!!! 🤸♀️,” the Virginia native captioned the carousel, perfectly matching the carefree, glowing energy of the image.
“LOOKING SO GOOD,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader commented. “love u!!!!”
“fun, healthy, inspirational, beautiful! forever my favorite influencer! 💕,” one fan gushed.
Austin, best known for her platform as a fitness content creator, launched her app seven years ago and has since grown the subscription-based community to include more than 425 virtual classes and thousands of members. She consistently encourages women to live active, healthy lives, emphasizing balance and embracing life’s sweeter moments along the way. She also started a YouTube cooking show called Come on In late last year, where she shares nutritious, delicious and easy recipes.
She has been part of the SI Swimsuit family since co-winning the 2021 Swim Search open casting call. Since then, she’s posed for the magazine each year, traveling everywhere from Montenegro to the Dominican Republic to Portugal. This year, she marks her fifth consecutive year gracing the fold and Austin just wrapped up a breathtaking beachside shoot with Ben Watts in Bermuda. Stay tuned for the 2025 issue dropping this May, and read more about her upcoming feature here.