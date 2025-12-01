3 Years Later, Katie Austin Repurposed This Burnt Orange Set From Her Rookie SI Swimsuit Feature in Montenegro
We love a timeless bikini that defies trends, and Katie Austin recently proved this seniment to be true. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model cleverly incorporated a super familiar swimsuit into one of her latest ensembles.
Recently, Austin posted an Instagram dump showcasing some of the things she’s been up to. She opened up her compilation with a lovely snapshot of herself standing next to her husband, Lane Armstrong, and their adorable black and white pup.
Directly after this adorable family photo was a picture of Austin posed underneath a clear blue sky. A summer daydream in every way, she donned a burnt orange bikini, a swimsuit straight from her SI Swimsuit feature in Montenegro in 2022. The wrapped ruching in the center of the top is just as stylish as it was three years ago. And who could forget about those dazzling bottoms?
Compared to her rookie year, Austin styled this summery ensemble much differently. In the most recent instance, she sported colorful shorts, each stripe in the item a nice tone that complemented the burnt orange set exceptionally well. She also wore a pair of black sunglasses, which served their purpose to keep her looking cool and trendy while keeping her eyes shielded from the sun's rays.
The fitness guru certainly kept the same level of fabulousness as her 2022 feature. In the previous installment, Austin wore a belt filled with copper rings to spice up the Lybethras set. She also kept a tan scarf in hand, which made for a great accessory to pair with the tone of the bikini even more. From head to toe, everything went together really well.
Shop Austin’s bikini
Lybethras is the place to turn for stunning swimsuits, such as Austin’s eye-catching duo, and fortunately, this set can be yours today.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Saffron twisted top
Take your bikini collection to the next level with Lybethras’s Twisted Top ($90). In addition to the vibrant pigment, the versatility of the top is noteworthy as well. You can wear it with the straps, just as Austin did, or the top can be styled as a bandeau. Either way, you’ll look like a beach-ready baddie.
Saffron bikini bottom
The top isn’t the only aspect of this duo with all the charm. Lybethras’s Saffron Brazilian Bottom ($70) ensures that your lower half is just as striking as the top. The Brazilian cut works to keep you looking cheeky while also looking as extravagant as ever. No doubt, heads will turn with a piece like this.
Austin’s bikini is just as striking now as it was back then. Be sure to get this swimsuit in your shopping cart as soon as possible so that you can be as timeless in fashion as the SI Swimsuit model clearly is.