Katie Austin Served Bridalcore in This Dainty White Mesh Flower Two-Piece in Portugal
Fitness content creator Katie Austin has become a true household name at SI Swimsuit over the past four years. The model, who co-won the Swim Search open casting call in ’21, secured her spot in the 2022 magazine and was named co-Rookie of the Year following her feature with James Macari in Montenegro. The Virginia native reunited with the visual artist last year in the Dominican Republic, and for this year’s 60th anniversary issue, she posed for Ben Watts in Portugal for the most gorgeous cottagecore-inspired photo shoot.
It feels only fitting that Austin, who tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Lane Armstrong in a breathtaking Southern California wedding earlier this summer, served major bridalcore vibes in this delicate mesh white set from Andi Bagus.
Andi Bagus Belize Bikini, $49 (andi-bagus.com)
The dainty, spaghetty-strap floral set offers minimal coverage and a see-through netted panel on both the barely-there top and bottoms. It‘s the perfect mix of bold and sultry, while also being flirty and so feminine. Shop more at andi-bagus.com.
Austin, 30, is best known for her fitness content and the nutritious recipe content she puts out on the Katie Austin App. As a certified trainer, and the daughter of 1990s workout icon Denise Austin, the social media creator loves living an active lifestyle. However, she’s also outspoken about the fact that the key to maintaining her health, wellness and happiness is balance, and she’s constantly inspiring fans to live up to their potential.