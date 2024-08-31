This Challenging Fitness Move Targets Core, Triceps and Stability All at Once, According to Katie Austin
Over the past several months, Katie Austin’s “New Move Monday” installments have become a highly-anticipated part of our weekly routine. We are always on the lookout for new fitness tips and tricks to add to our repertoires, and the California-based fitness instructor is ready and willing to deliver.
As the founder of her namesake digital fitness platform, the Katie Austin App, the 30-year-old has built a brand around her love for movement. Her goal is simple: creating “realistic workouts and recipes for your everyday lifestyle.”
Her “New Move Monday” series is perfectly in line with that mission. Each week, Austin shares a new fitness move targeting a different area of the body. The moves are designed to be incorporated into any of your workout sets. This latest installment is no different. Titled “tricep dip to alternating crossbody toe tap,” the instructor guarantees it will effectively target your triceps, core and stability all at once.
In the instructional video that Austin shared to her Instagram, she demonstrated the move. Sitting on her mat with her hands and feet, she raised her hips into a reverse tabletop position. Then, she lifted one leg off of the mat and brought her alternate hand to meet her elevated foot. She replaced both on the mat and then repeated the move on the other side.
As Austin wrote in the caption, the move promotes both “balance and strength.” We don’t know about you, but we will certainly be incorporating the move into our fitness regimens moving forward.