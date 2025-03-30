Katie Austin’s Tropical Purple Throwback Is Still a Total Summer Mood
Just this week, SI Swimsuit announced the amazing news that Katie Austin would be returning to the fold for the 2025 issue. The fitness coach, model and host has been a mainstay around here after co-winning the 2021 Swim Search and landing the title of co-Rookie of the Year in 2022. The 31-year-old radiates positivity wherever she goes and constantly serves as inspiration for fans across the globe. Not only is she super fashionable and stunning, but she’s also incredibly passionate about health and fitness, using her platform to share recipes and exercises for her followers to keep up with.
Along with her social media pages, she also runs her Katie Austin App to provide users with actionable steps to lead a healthier life. When she’s not killing it at the gym or teaching a class, she’s posing in the most beautiful locations across the globe for SI Swimsuit. This year marks her fifth consecutive shoot with the magazine.
As we await her full gallery of images from her recent shoot in Bermuda, we’re looking back at some of her best looks in the magazine’s archives and pulling out a few specific swimsuits we’re still so obsessed with. This purple two-piece, seen below, screams summer.
Austin’s bright purple bikini is perfect for this summer
Posing in the Dominican Republic for James Macari’s lens, Austin’s third SI Swimsuit photo shoot was full of bright, bold colors that looked fabulous on her sun-kissed, toned figure. This purple hue accentuated her gorgeous green eyes and as someone who has hazel eyes, I’m now running to shop for purple bikinis.
The fit of this two-piece from Sommer Swim, with high-cut bottoms, a triangle top and pretty gold hardware, is totally flattering and timeless. I can’t get enough of the color and absolutely need it in my swimwear drawer ASAP.
Her incredible SI Swimsuit journey
Austin was discovered by the magazine through the 2021 open casting call, which she co-won. With her debut photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J., she put her athleticism and flexibility on full display with jaw-dropping poses that flaunted her muscles. She returned the following year for her rookie shoot, which, as mentioned, earned her the title of co-Rookie of the Year alongside good friend Christen Goff. For the 2022 magazine, she traveled to the scenic Montenegro with James Macari for another unforgettable feature.
After that, Austin was featured in the 2023 magazine with this lovely shoot in the Dominican Republic, and she followed that up with her shoot in Portugal with Ben Watts in 2024. For the upcoming 2025 magazine, she was captured by Watts again, this time in Bermuda.
While on set for her latest shoot this month, Austin urged aspiring models to put themselves out there and try out for Swim Search. “If you needed an extra push, then this is it, take it as your sign,” she said in a video shared to the SI Swimsuit Instagram Story. “I auditioned for three years before I got it and it has truly changed my life. I’m here in Bermuda—year five—and if I never submitted my tape I would never be here today.”
Want to apply for Swim Search? The clock is ticking! Applications end tomorrow, Monday, March 31. Find more details here.