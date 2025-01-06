Katie Austin Is a Vacation Dream in Ab-Flaunting Two-Pieces, Other Stunning Beachwear
To kick off 2025, SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin is making us all envious by jetting off to Mexico for a well-deserved relaxing and scenic getaway. The certified fitness trainer is showing off her hard work in the gym by rocking beautiful bright bikinis and proving she’s a style icon in the making with her dreamy cover-ups and mini dresses. Who is doing vacation better than this internet personality? She’s certainly at the top of our list for tropical vacation fashion inspo.
The health and wellness expert is currently vacationing at Chileno Bay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she’s pulling out all the stops when it comes to her style game. Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old daughter of fitness legend Denise Austin showed off various ‘fits we must call to your attention. Looking for beachwear pieces to add to your 2025 moodboard? Look no further than Austin’s IG carousel.
In the first shot, she wore a fabulously feminine light blue bikini with a matching see-through cover-up on top, which featured a floral design and an asymmetric silhouette. She smiled bright while holding a drink as the sun set behind her. Truly, it’s a picture-perfect moment.
In her next shot, Austin wowed us even more, donning a bright green bandeau two-piece featuring metal ring accents and a matching maxi skirt cover-up. Reminding her followers that she’s a four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, she posed expertly to accentuate her sun-kissed curves. Other photos in the vacay post below include a gold shimmery beach dress, a white ruffled sleeveless top and skirt set, along with, of course, workout gear as she took time to exercise in the Mexico sun.
“starting 2025 off right💫🍋🟩,” Austin captioned the IG post shared with her 439,000 followers—and we couldn’t agree more.
“Currently in a parka and snow boots. Need to take the @katieaustin lead moving forward 😂,” sports journalist MJ Acosta-Ruiz commented, which I think everyone on the East Coast is certainly feeling as well.
“A mermaid!” content creator and body positivity advocate Sarah Nicole Landry wrote.
“Dang you are popping off in 2025,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and real-life bff Christen Harper added.
“Beautiful as always. I absolutely love your curly hair in photo 9. So pretty. 😍,” commented nutritionist and social media influencer Laura Villanueva.
It’s truly been a year worth applauding for Austin already. Not even a week into 2025 and she’s already enjoyed a fun-filled night in Las Vegas, where she celebrated New Year’s Eve in sophisticated fashion, as well as her current Mexico trip where she’s enjoying the most beautiful weather. But of course, 2024 will be a tough one to beat. The content creator returned to SI Swimsuit for her fourth consecutive year in 2024, jetting off to Portugal to be photographed by Ben Watts. The results were, of course, drop-dead gorgeous. As for her personal life, Austin got married in 2024 to Lane Armstrong in a beautiful Ojai, Calif. ceremony.
We can’t wait to see how Austin’s 2025 shapes up.