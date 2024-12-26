All of the SI Swimsuit Models Who Tied the Knot in 2024
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including models Christen Harper and Katie Austin both tying the knot.
There’s nothing we love more than watching our SI Swimsuit models thrive. Whether that means cheering on career achievements, hyping up red carpet moments or shedding a tear at once-in-a-lifetime milestones, supporting these women while they shine has been one of our highlights of 2024.
Where romance is concerned, two SI Swimsuit models tied the knot this summer: Katie Austin wed partner Lane Armstrong on her family’s property in La Quinta, Calif., on May 4, while Christen Harper said “I do” to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff on June 22 in Ojai, Calif.
Both Austin and Harper have been part of the SI Swimsuit family since they co-won the Swim Search in 2021. The women, both 31, went on to earn the co-Rookie of the Year title in ’22, and have posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue each year since. Most recently, Austin and Harper were both photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal for the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue.
In addition to their continued success individually, Harper and Austin are besties who are always hyping one another up during life’s special occasions, which is one of the many reasons why we adore their friendship so much. Below, we’re throwing it back to a few sweet moments from both Harper and Austin’s summer weddings.
Christen Harper
“Best day ever and easiest couple to celebrate!!!!!! Love you guys so much,” Austin chimed in the comments section of Harper’s Juy 29 Instagram post. “So beautiful congratulations my girl!!❤️,” SI Swimsuit cover model Hunter McGrady added.
Katie Austin
“Best day everrrrr,” Harper reflected on Austin’s Sept. 4 Instagram carousel of wedding pics. “Obsessed with y’all,” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright added.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming days!