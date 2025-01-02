Sarah Nicole Landry Strips Down for 40th Birthday in Gorgeous Photo Shoot With Nothing on
In celebration of her milestone birthday on Dec. 31, content creator and mom of four Sarah Nicole Landry showed off her undeniable beauty—inside and out—with a peek at a stunning photo shoot where she went nude. Penning a “thank you letter” to her 30s, the internet personality, who made her modeling debut with SI Swimsuit in 2024 when walking the runway during Miami Swim Week, celebrated her 40th birthday on a heartfelt note.
The Birds Papaya podcast host and blogger held birthday candles signifying her new year of life as she posed in the first image unclothed and sitting on a stool, while her hair was styled in gorgeous beachy waves. Other shots in the carousel seen below flaunt her awesome nail art, a stunning diamond ring and a simple yet classic ‘fit consisting of a netted black bra and high-waisted jeans from Good American. Thanks to photographer Lydia Summerlee who captured the shots, Landry delivered yet another unforgettable social media share that’s bound to inspire her millions of followers.
“The only part of turning 40 that’s been hard is saying goodbye to 30s and everything it brought me, everything it taught me,” she wrote, in part, in her caption shared with her 2.5 million followers. She also sent a message of manifestation as she “usher[s] in the next era,” which we couldn’t agree with more.
Amongst Landry’s wishes for her 40s include getting “hotter, wiser, stronger,” giving “less f—ks,” giving “more love,” saying “yes to EVEN MORE” and finally, giving “the 30s a run for its money.” We’re sure this new era will do just that. The Canadian influencer also shared a quick behind the scenes tidbit regarding the photo shoot, which proves even more that she’s a natural in front of the camera: the photos were taken in just 20 minutes.
It should come as no surprise that fans and friends rushed to Landry’s comments section to wish her a happy birthday. Many of the messages touched on how grateful they were for the content creator, also highlighting how much impact she’s had on them.
“I think you changed all of our lives in your 30s,” wrote content creator Danielle Silverstein. “And I cannot wait to see how you meet your 40s with the same authenticity and unique perspective on everything that comes your way. Happy birthday to an inspiring woman!! The world is better because you’re in it. ❤️❤️.”
With a goal to challenge unrealistic body standards, Landry inspires people across the globe with her willingness to share photos of her stretch marks and other imperfections—which, truly, make her the beautiful person that she is. While speaking with SI Swimsuit, she discussed the importance of being vulnerable with her platform.
“When you share these moments with other people, you do feel less alone, but more than that, and for certain things like, for instance, stretch marks, which have now become something I’m known for, the very first time I shared them at that moment in time, I didn’t know that other people had them and experienced them like I had,” she said. “They weren’t mainstream. They weren’t seen anywhere, and so it was a very isolating experience. So in sharing it and being vulnerable about it, by connecting with other people, not only did it help other people feel seen in their bodies, it helped me be seen in mine, and it helped it not be such a loud noise in my brain anymore and it helped me not hide anymore.”
We’re wishing Landry the most amazing year as she walks into her 40s with grace and stride—the same way she walked the SI Swimsuit runway last summer.