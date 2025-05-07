Keke Palmer Dons Ab-Flaunting Crop Top and Sparkling Mini Skirt in Afterparty Photo Drop
There’s no party like a Met Gala afterparty, and Keke Palmer seemed to know that best! The One of Them Days actress took to her Instagram this week to post snapshots from her latest late-night outfit, which saw her sparkling under the New York City sky.
Palmer’s outfit featured a black top paired with dramatic puff sleeves to broaden her silhouette. She opted for a shimmering silver mini skirt for the bottom half of this ensemble, which was a stellar choice to add some color as well as texture to the look. No one could go wrong with a pair of black pump heels, hence why Palmer chose them to further accessorize this look. Her current auburn red hair era is also just too good, complementing a look that no fan could get enough of.
If there were a scale to rate Palmer’s look on, it’s safe to say that this outfit would have had it in a frenzy!
And this 31-year-old actress’s official Met Gala 2025 carpet look was just as priceless as this afterparty ensemble.
For the main event, Palmer donned an elaborate Vera Wang white dress and black pants combo that she told Vogue was inspired by Dorothy Dandridge, the first African American actress to be nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category.
“My look tonight was inspired by Dorothy Dandridge on what she did in media. How she reframed the idea of what it meant to be a Black woman was something I think we should highlight,” Palmer expressed. “For me, it really is about how fashion was used as a tool to bring my culture in spaces it wasn’t always allowed. And so, [Wang] started doing her research. She brought me all these different moments of Dorothy Dandridge.”
Further explaining the look, Palmer continued, “We stumbled on something that we felt also inhabited the tailored aspect, so we would get the opportunity to blend both masculine and feminine, which you know your girl, I’ve definitely got a masculine charm with a feminine tribute [...] This look that Vera created, and her amazing team, it encompasses that; the strength, the power, the business boss diva. But also that demure princess girl that is just cuddled up in bed at the end of the day watching her favorite rom-com.”
But serving up two back-to-back glamorous looks is nothing new to Palmer—after all, she’s a boss diva and a demure princess girl and deserves to dress as such!