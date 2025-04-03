Kelsey Anderson Is a Miami Beach Babe in Ab-Flaunting Sweet Spring-Coded Green Bikini
Kelsey Anderson is serving up sunshine and sculpted abs on her latest tropical getaway. The Bachelor alum, who’s currently on a dreamy brand trip with Australian brand Peppermayo, stunned in a sweet sage green bikini that’s made for spring.
The 26-year-old posed against a palm tree, radiating confidence with her signature curly hair, glowing sun-kissed skin and her radiant smile. With one knee popped just right for a supermodel vibe, it’s easy to see why fiancé Joey Graziadei fell head over heels. The Bachelor alum, who met the Dancing With the Stars winner on the reality dating series, filmed in 2023, accessorized with a few dangly bracelets and a stack of silver necklaces. In a later mirror selfie slide, she tossed on a chic cream crochet cardigan and micro shorts cover-up set.
Gala Underwire Top, $45 and Airlie Scrunch Bottoms, $38 (us.pepermayo.com)
This gorgeous mint green two-piece from Peppermayo is the ultimate blend of sweet and sultry. The Gala Underwire Bikini Top features a flattering sweetheart neckline with thick adjustable straps and structured underwire for support. Paired with the Airlie Scrunch Bikini Bottoms, which include a ruched, adjustable waistband and cheeky fit, the set hugs in all the right places. Fully lined and crafted from stretch jersey, it’s equal parts comfortable and chic.
“I have no creative caption, but having a grand time 🏝️,” she captioned the carousel on April 3.
The Louisiana native continues to prove she’s a natural in front of the camera, and fans can’t get enough.
“My queen,” DJ, SI Swimsuit model and close friend XANDRA, who also attended the brand trip, commented.
“No captions needed 🥵☀️,” Graziadei, 29, gushed.
“jaw on the floor per usual,” Liason Label chimed.
“Kelseyyyyyyyy,” Chelsea Usiomwanta added.
“Gorg,” NCAA athlete and three-time SI Swimsuit star Olivia Dunne wrote.
“Actually the prettiest person ive ever seen,” one fan declared, while another stated, “God is a woman.”
“that color looks stunning on you!!,” one user exclaimed, and someone else said “back to mermaid hair is where we belong.”
Today, Anderson is leaning into her role as a content creator, trading in her construction project management roots for a fast-paced life of photo shoots, brand trips and glamorous getaways. Since her Bachelor win, she’s been captivating fans with her playful energy, sense of humor and relatable charm online—and landing exciting partnerships along the way. Most recently, she teamed up with hair accessories brand Scunci for a flirty, fashion-forward collaboration available exclusively at Walmart.