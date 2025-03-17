Kelsey Anderson Stuns in Feminine, Pink Knit Micro Shorts Look for New Photo Shoot
Kelsey Anderson is an absolute doll in her recent Instagram post where she’s dressed from head to toe in fresh and light pink colors. Barbie has nothing on this Bachelor winner as she looks like she came straight out of a Mattel box.
Anderson’s outfit starts with a flamingo pink knit button-up sweater. She ties only the top button of the piece, allowing for a matching knit top to have its moment underneath. This top finishes off with a blunt hem, which is a flawless introduction to the knit micro shorts that hug Anderson’s figure perfectly well. A pair of black transparent stockings are also featured, a nice touch to add to the dainty yet alluring vibe the ensemble gives.
The 26-year-old Louisiana native’s hair and makeup are equally worthy of praise as every single detail goes a long way. From the Twiggy-inspired eyelashes and matte lipstick to the voluptuous hair that gives her entire look that extra “oomph,” every aspect is well thought out to make this reality TV star look like a glamorous doll. She was photographed by Carly Sharp for this photo shoot, and she promises more snaps are on the way.
When she’s not looking pretty in pink, she’s traveling the country with her fiancé Joey Graziadei on the Dancing With the Stars tour or collaborating with Scunci to bring forth beautiful scrunchies and hair accessories. Either way, she’s got her hands filled!
As for joining Graziadei on tour, Anderson has been having a fun adventure and she’s documenting the behind the scenes for fans on social media. Whether it’s a day joined by fellow ABC stars or where she’s just boo’d up with her fiancé, it’s safe to say there’s never a dull moment.
With Scunci, Anderson brings forth her very own collection of hair accessories that are fun, flirty and fashion-forward. Some of her best items include floral pins that can upgrade any style (currently out of stock) as well as a pink headband ($5.97) that matches virtually any pink look—including her latest Instagram post.
Scunci x Anderson is now available exclusively in Walmart stores and on the website, listed at affordable prices and available in an array of great colors. Other gorgeous items include the Butterfly Snap Clips ($9.00) seen below and the Multi-Print Bow Barrette ($7.97).
Anderson can now pair any of her favorite outfits with her favorite Scunci products while she’s on the go on the Dancing with the Stars tour and beyond.