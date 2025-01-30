Kelsey Anderson Is a Valentine’s Day Dream With Sheer Looks You Can Shop Right Now
Kelsey Anderson’s latest Valentine’s Day wardrobe additions have her feeling like a Victoria‘s Secret supermodel. The content creator and Bachelor alum, who is engaged to Dancing With the Stars winner Joey Graziadei, who she met on the hit reality dating series filmed in 2023, showcased a series of girly, flirty feminine looks perfect for a Feb. 14 with the girls or with your significant other.
“I’m not strutting down the Victoria’s Secret runway anytime soon but honestly, everywhere feels like my runway in these Valentine’s Day looks,” the 26-year-old captioned a sponsored video shared on Instagram. She noted in her caption that with the code “LOVEVS” you can get 20% off any purchases at victoriassecret.com.
“Look like a VS supermodel to me 🤷🏻♂️,” Graziadei, 29, sweetly gushed in the comments.
“Put her on the Angel runway 🔥,” Abraham Alexander added.
“need to be in the next VS runway show for sure!!!” Makensy Manbeck exclaimed.
Shop the brand‘s full Valentine’s Day collection here, and check out Anderson‘s picks below.
Dare to Dream Lace & Satin Long Slip, $99.95 (victoriassecret.com)
“If you know me, you know I love a low back and this dress is so beautiful. You can dress it up with a jacket and some booties. It‘s perfect for sexy little date night,” she explained. This gorgeous pastel pink satin-finish dress features a super low scoop back and small chest cut-out, in addition to lace panels and trimming.
Tease Heart Mesh Unlined Demi Bodysuit, $44.99 (victoriassecret.com)
“I’m obsessed with a sheer top with a little bralette under, so I’m loving this bodysuit with the ruching,” the Louisiana native said.
She styled the top with a lace black bra underneath and tucked it into some high-rise straight-leg black jeans with trendy black studded details along the side and black booties.
Rose Mesh Shirred Long-Sleeve Bodysuit, $79.95 (victoriassecret.com)
“This might be one of my favorite shirts I have ever put on my body, it’s so cute and I love all the little hearts. It fits so well,” she said of the sheer bodysuit featuring underwire cups and adjustable red straps. Anderson completed the look with white culotte jeans.
Glazed Satin Long Pajama Set, $89.95 (victoriassecret.com)
“This is the ultimate Valentine’s Day look, honestly. I am obsessed with pjs and these are so adorable, and perfect for a night in after a long, delicious Valentine‘s Day [meal],” Anderson shared.