Kendall Jenner Breaks the Internet, Leaves Little to the Imagination in Steamy New Bikini Pics
Kendall Jenner is turning up the heat with her latest set of steamy bikini pics. The 28-year-old supermodel posed in a shiny burgundy bikini bottom from Calzedonia, flaunting her sculpted figure and leaving little to the imagination. While the bold swimwear piece shimmered under the sunlight, it was Jenner’s radiant complexion, sun-kissed glow and celebrity aura that truly stole the show.
The photo series, captured by photographer Cameron Hammond, with production support from Rachel Gill Hammond, featured Jenner posing around a luxurious poolside setting. The serene backdrop complemented her bronzed skin and statuesque frame as she confidently moved through various glamorous locations.
View the post here.
In one powerful pic, the 818 tequila brand founder faced away from the camera, showing off her toned physique. Another image highlighted her striking face, with her signature smolder, chiseled features and glowing skin taking center stage. The cover snap, perhaps the most eye-catching, captured Jenner fresh out of the pool with her hair dripping wet as she bent down to grab a towel—an effortlessly sexy, candid moment. She turned to face the camera, exuding foxy glam as she adjusted her bikini bottoms in another shot. Later photos showed her reclining on her stomach in the matching bikini top, locking eyes with the camera in a mesmerizing gaze.
Her makeup was minimal yet radiant, enhancing her natural beauty. A luminous, dewy base let her natural skin shine, while a peachy-mauve blush added a soft flush to her cheeks. Her signature feathered brows framed her face, with wispy lashes accentuating her brown eyes. A balmy highlighter added a delicate glow to the tip of her nose, and a glossy taupe-brown lip completed the sultry look.
During a recent episode of Emma Chamberlain’s Anything Goes podcast, Jenner opened up about the highs and lows of her modeling career. While she acknowledged her privileged position in the industry, she also shared that her journey hasn’t been without its challenges. Jenner reflected on the pressures of demanding schedules and the disappointment of missing out on jobs she had hoped to land.
The lifestyle has taken an emotional toll at times, leaving her feeling isolated during long periods away from home. Despite the difficulties, the Kardashians star expressed gratitude for the experiences her career has provided. “I probably would’ve never traveled the way I have or the amount that I have had I not had this job,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of amazing people. I feel very grateful for my experience.”