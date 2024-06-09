Kendall Jenner’s Rhinestone Swimsuit Is the ‘It Girl’ Look of the Summer
Kendall Jenner and Calzedonia are turning up the heat once again in their latest campaign together. The reality TV star posed in a stunning new suit from the swimwear brand’s summer 2024 launch and served major main character energy like the “it girl” she is. The 28-year-old proved her impeccable modeling skills as she flaunted her slim and sun-kissed figure in a series of sunny snaps in a string two-piece.
The maroon suit features a classy triangle-style top and adjustable tie-side bottoms, and also comes in a cute neutral shade. Both versions feature bedazzled rhinestone details that glisten perfectly and beautifully under the sun.
Calzedonia Removable Padding Triangle Swimsuit Top Precious Beauty, $89 and Brazilian String Swimsuit Bottoms Precious Beauty, $60 (calzedonia.com)
Jenner accessorized with dainty gold bracelets and a pristine white towel wrapped around her hair in one pic for a fresh-out-of-the pool look.
“Easy summer elegance by @kendalljenner✨Discover our Limited Edition bikinis, designed for your summer nights,” Calzedonia captioned the post.
In another snap, the 818 Tequila brand founder leaned against a pretty door frame and showed off her bold smolder to the camera. Her glam for the campaign was an elevated, extra bronzed take on her signature natural glam, which accentuated her dark eyebrows and siren eyes.
“Trend alert: @kendalljenner rocking the summer in our Limited edition bikini ❤️🔥
Grab it before it’s gone!” the brand wrote.
Shop Jenner’s picks from the swimwear line here, and check out the Italian brand’s entire collection at calzedonia.com.