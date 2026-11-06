Kim Kardashian, Jordan Chiles and More of Our Favorite SI Swimsuit Model Red Carpet Looks of the Week

Whether stepping out for an award show, red carpet premiere or industry event, SI Swimsuit models always bring their personal sense of style to bear. This week was no different, as magazine stars past and present showed up and showed out, everywhere from New York City to Los Angeles.

While Kim Kardashian celebrated her most recent television role, Jordan Chiles and Ellie Thumann hit up a fashionable red carpet cocktail party, while Brooks Nader and Haley Baylee were also spotted out and about rocking some seriously cool looks.

Below, we’re highlighting just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model red carpet looks of the week. In addition to speaking to their individual senses of style, these outfits also serve as some great inspo for your seasonal mood board, as they incorporate hues like red, black and gray.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian | Stephanie Augello/Getty Images

Kardashian absolutely dazzled in a custom gray Ashi Studio Couture gown for the All’s Fair Season 2 New York premiere. Held at Highline Studios on Monday, Nov. 2, the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star was styled by Law Roach for the occasion. The designer noted on Instagram that the intricate piece took over 500 hours to construct.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

At Max Mara’s “Face of the Future” cocktail reception, Chiles proved just how elegant and chic a monochromatic ensemble can be. For the event at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model wore a bra top, vest and trousers by the designer, which she paired with open-toe heels and a fierce smolder.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | John Nacion/Getty Images

Also in attendance at the All’s Fair Season 2 premiere earlier this week was content creator and SI Swimsuit model Baylee. Her long-sleeved burgundy dress by Yellow the Label featured fringe along the hem, pockets and wrists. Shop it here.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Thumann, a four-time SI Swimsuit model, hit the red carpet in L.A. earlier this week clad in a strapless and flowy black Max Mara ensemble. The content creator forewent accessories and paired her look with strappy black heels to match.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images

For her appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, rocked a hooded Christopher Esber gown from the designer’s spring 2026 collection. She was styled by Marc Eram for the event, which also brought out several other stylish magazine stars.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the start of the week, Graham, a 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, opted for a feminine take on menswear, consisting of a custom ESQUE.BY outfit. She paired a structural top with black slacks and, in some photos, a matching jacket.

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