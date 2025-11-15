Kim Kardashian Stylishly References ‘00s Look With Daring Neon Gown for Brazil Trip
Kim Kardashian is breaking all the autumn fashion rules this year—and truth be told, we’re loving it.
The reality TV star, brand mogul and 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model has been on red carpets all month long for the premiere of the Ryan Murphy-created Hulu drama All’s Fair, and her outfits have ranged from gothic era gorgeous to classic Kardashian chic. That said, her latest ensemble just catapulted to the top of our favorites list, courtesy of a humorous self-reference and an unexpected color choice.
“Visiting Christ the Redeemer in Brazil. ,” Kardashian penned in the caption of the 11-photo carousel posted to her Instagram account Friday evening. In the opening snapshots, she was seen sporting a stunning semi-sheer, eye-poppingly neon-pink gown, complete with an ethereal hood detail. The flowy long-sleeved designer number merged a classic silhouette with modern sensibilities, channeling serious Princess Leia vibes—if that galaxy far, far away was given a colorful makeover, of course.
For an ensemble this bold, a striking glam was a must, and the SKIMS brand cofounder did not disappoint. The overall aesthetic was bronze with just a hint of rose, comprising a matte base, bold eyebrows, flirty eyelashes and a fall-friendly nude lip. Her long, dark hair was slicked back into a tight bun and tucked into her hood so the glam could shine, with accessories also kept to a minimum.
Given Kardashian’s current well-documented love of all things neutral and Earth-toned, this heavily pigmented vintage runway moment was a welcome addition to her recent style lexicon. That said, it’s also a humorous throwback to her personal style from the early 2000s—a fact she directly referenced in the photo set via her last snapshot, which showed her in the same spot in Brazil wearing a similar Barbie-pink shade, albeit styled quite a bit differently (goodness gracious, do we miss those laidback late 2000s vibes!).
Aside from delighting her 354 million loyal Instagram followers with her latest looks, Kardashian has plenty keeping her busy as 2025 wraps up. As mentioned above, she’s been on a press tour promoting All’s Fair, which became Hulu’s biggest original scripted show debut in the past three years after it premiered on Nov. 4, according to Deadline.
She’s also had her hands full with her successful SKIMS clothing line, which just dropped another collection in collaboration with Nike. The clothing line included gym-friendly tops, leggings and jackets—a few of which she showcased on Instagram ahead of the drop today, Nov.15—that are sporty and chic without sacrificing the comfort and style customers have come to love both brands for.
While most of the pieces in the collab return to Kardashian’s traditional Earth tones, there are some lush autumnal shades included (such as a deep teal and a rich sapphire)—still, we’re crossing our fingers for another all-neon launch from the brand in the future after her latest look!