Kristen Stewart Channels Rock N' Roll Side in Suspenders And Bra Top for ‘Sacramento’ Screening
It’s always a good day when Kristen Stewart steps out and shows the world her remarkable sense of style.
Stewart recently graced the cameras with her presence at a special screening of the film Sacramento, an upcoming comedy she stars in alongside Michael Angarano and Michael Cera. For the screening, she stunned in a leather black triangle-shaped bra, which she paired with wide-leg black slacks creating a unique silhouette for the ensemble. To add a little extra flare, Stewart donned some super cool, rock-n-roll-esque suspenders. This accessory also gave a much-needed pop of color to the dark outfit thanks to its red and white stripes.
The blonde moment Stewart has been having since she ditched her usual brunette still wows each and every time, and this event was certainly no exception as she looked absolutely ravishing.
In the film, Stewart plays the role of Rosie, a young woman who is expecting a baby with Glenn (played by Cera). Rosie can be best described as Glenn's supportive partner who often gives him pretty great advice, especially when it comes to dealing with the ever-annoying but well-meaning Rickey (played by Angarano), Glenn’s longtime friend.
But, as Rosie and Glenn prepare for the arrival of their little one, Rickey steals Glenn away to embark on a road trip to Sacramento, California, and—while the talk of this trip initially sounds immensely inconvenient—it becomes evident everyone can certainly benefit in one way or another.
Watch the official trailer for Sacramento starring Stewart here.
In addition to Stewart, Cera and Angarano, the film—which was written by Paranormal Activity 3 actor Chris Smith—stars Maya Erskine as Tallie, AJ Mendez as Arielle and Iman Karram as Jess with Star Trek: The Next Generation's Rosalind Chao rounding out the cast list.
Sacramento isn’t the only project Stewart has her hands recently, as she is also slated to star in The Flesh of the Gods as Alex and The Challenger as Sally Ride. She’s also set to star in The Wrong Girls, a title that is currently in production. While it’s unclear when exactly these titles will be released, there’s no doubt that this talented actress will deliver stellar performances in each and every title.
As the world waits to see the Love Lies Bleeding actress return to the screen once more, fans can head to their local movie theater to catch the official premiere of Sacramento this Friday, April 11.