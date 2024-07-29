Olivia Dunne Dazzles Under Sparkling Eiffel Tower in Figure-Hugging White Halter Midi Dress
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne’s latest TikTok might be her most fabulous one ever. The NCAA champion, who just announced she will be returning for a fifth and final year competing as a Tiger, is in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. According to her social media, she’s having a blast exploring the city and cheering on Team USA as a spectator.
The 21-year-old, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, shared the cutest, coolest post with her followers on the video-based platform. She donned a curve-hugging white midi-dress featuring a low, scoop halter neckline and ribbed detail as she was filmed from a low angle, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Her long blonde locks were casually held up with a claw clip, and the two-time SI Swimsuit model began the video facing away from the camera as she made an archery motion. She let go of the imaginary bow at the perfect time, milliseconds before the historic landmark lit up and glistened under the night sky. Dunne then turned around to the camera, smiled and opened her mouth with excitement. She showed off her fit figure, sculpted arms and flawless face card.
“Eiffel for u! #foryou #paris #olympics,” the New Jersey native, who is dating MLB Pittsburgh Pirates player and All-Star Paul Skenes, captioned the July 28 clip.
The content creator, who has garnered a seven-figure salary as a result of brand deals and sponsorships, recently tapped into Passes. The platform allows public figures like Dunne to monetize their content through subscriptions and livestreams.