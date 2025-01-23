Kristin Juszczyk Drops Jaws in Body-Hugging Sheer Rhinestone Jumpsuit, Matching Gloves
What started off as a hobby, self-taught artist San Francisco 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk began designing sidelines fashion pieces for her and fellow athlete wives and girlfriends to rock when they cheered on their favorite teams. Her work quickly took off, creating pieces for Taylor Swift, Simone Biles and Brittany Mahomes, some of the most famous WAGs of the NFL. Fast forward to 2025, and the 30-year-old, who is married to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has launched her own clothing brand alongside entrepreneur Emma Grede.
The brand, called Off Season, is a collaboration with the NFL and Fanatics, providing fans with the most fashion-forward merchandise for gameday. Starting with five NFL teams, including the 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, the debut collection includes unisex puffer jackets, vests and long coats. Shop on Off Season, the NFL Shop or on Fanatics.
Though Off Season launched earlier this month, Juszczyk enjoyed the star-studded launch party more recently, taking to Instagram this week to document the exciting evening. Plus, her look was absolutely fabulous as she took center stage as the star of the night. Opting for a gray sleeveless rhinestone-embellished see-through jumpsuit—the Singlet Crystal Glove Catsuit from Alex Perry ($848) to be exact—the fashion designer flaunted her toned arms and lean figure in the body-hugging ensemble.
Coincidentally, SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English wore the same gorgeous ensemble during a 60th anniversary party for the brand in November 2024, pairing it with a long black leather trench coat and white closed-toed heels.
Juszczyk’s matching gloves and black closed-toed sling-back kitten heels added a glamorous touch, and she completed the look with a wet-hair look and gold boxy earrings. Posing with a cocktail in her hand in the first snap of her Instagram carousel, she was the absolute picture of elegance.
In other snaps in her photo series above, she posed with her hubby, who she married in Upstate New York in 2019, as well as with fellow WAGs Claire Kittle, Erin Alvey, Sarah Taylor and Stephanie Toilolo. One black and white photo showed Juszczyk putting on her earrings in the mirror, showing off her beautiful glam makeup.
Of course, it’s easy to celebrate someone as deserving of success as Juszczyk. Fellow celebs and loved ones flocked to the comments section of her post to show her some love.
“Beyond ❤️ ❤️❤️,” SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader wrote.
“An absolute boss, visionary & vision!! From your wedding weekend to Christmas Eve and the launch party for Off Season, these celebrations have been absolute highlights for us to be apart of & orchestrate. Love you so much girl. You will go well beyond the sky’s limit ,” event planner Amanda Savory added.
“Off Season was born out of my passion for high design and the desire to elevate NFL fan apparel into something truly unique,” Juszczyk said in a press release when launching the brand this month. “For years, I’ve been reimagining what team pride can look like, but seeing the incredible response from other players’ wives, celebrity fans and everyday supporters showed me this could be something bigger.”